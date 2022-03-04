Baseball across the area kicked into full gear this past weekend. The cold and wet weather kept some teams from a full schedule, but all got at least one game in.
Boling senior pitcher Lance Kocian earns the Pitcher of The Week for his outing Tuesday night on the road against Edna. Kocian had four strong innings against Edna without allowing a hit. The senior struck out nine batters and did not give up a walk.
Other top performances
El Campo - Brock Rod (junior), threw four one-hit innings to Calhoun, striking out eight.
El Campo - Dean Poenitzsch (sophomore), pitched six innings allowing two earned runs to Needville, struck out five.
Hitter of The Week
El Campo played in the most games this past week with four, grabbing three wins.
El Campo junior infielder Kyle Barosh caused damage on the base paths picking up five hits earning Hitter of The Week. Barosh, El Campo’s lead-off hitter, had a .454 batting average, scoring three runs. The junior also drove in four and stole two bases.
Other top performances
East Bernard - Luke Minks (senior) - went 3-3, scoring four runs and driving in three against Louise.
Boling - Kade Sweat (senior) - went 4-9 at the plate this past week, driving in five.
Softball
The El Campo Ladybirds pounded the cover off the softball this past weekend. Ladybird junior Kate Bubela had a big week smashing two monster home runs earning the Wharton County Softball Hitter of The Week.
Bubela had an extra-base hit in all four of the Ladybirds games putting together a .667 batting average in 12 at bats. Along with two home runs, she had three doubles and a stolen base to go with seven RBIs.
Other top performances
East Bernard - Lexie Warncke (junior) went 4-4 with three doubles and two RBIs against Bellville.
Boling - Kamryn Mears (freshman) recorded a .555 batting average with three doubles and two RBIs in three games.
Pitcher of The Week
El Campo junior Bridget Dorotik earns week one’s Pitcher Of The Week, grabbing two tough wins in the Fort Bend Christian Tournament.
Dorotik had a 2.79 ERA in 9.2 innings of work. The junior punched out 10 batters while allowing eight hits and four walks. She beat St. Pius X and Houston Heights, both went two rounds in the playoffs last season.
Other top performances
East Bernard - Lexie Warncke (junior) no-hit Bellville in five innings, striking nine, allowing one walk.
Boling - Allie Floyd (senior) threw a one-hitter against 5A Terry, striking out seven, allowing three walks.
