With pitching on point and the offense with a 10-plus runs, the El Campo Ladybirds (8-2, 1-0) opened up district play with a cruise control win over the Beville Brahmanettes 13-3 in a run-ruled five-inning road game Tuesday night.
Four Ladybirds had two hits and, in total, they outhit the Brahmanettes 11-5 in the district opener. El Campo’s bats put the ball in play, with only one strikeout on the night.
El Campo’s pitching was led by sophomore Bridget Dorotik who in five innings of work, allowed two earned runs, stuck out eight and walked two.
“Overall we competed well as a team both offensively and defensively,” Ladybirds coach Roxanne Cavazos said. “Offensively the girls did a great job of executing bunts, running the bases and were disciplined at the plate when runners were in scoring position. Defensively we made the plays when needed and on the mound, Bridget was hitting her spots and getting us the groundballs and pop-flys when needed. It was a great first (district) win, we still have some tweaking to do and we’ll work on those little things at practice this week and prepare for our next game.”
The Ladybirds started the night strong taking a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. With a run already in, two outs and a runner on base, junior Jaleena Macias hit a fly ball over the centerfield wall, her second home run this season.
Bellville only kept El Campo off the scoreboard once, in the fourth inning. El Campo added another run in the top of the second and broke out for five in the third and four more in the fifth inning.
Dorotik held Bellville to solo runs in the first, third and fifth inning.
Bellville needed multiple runs in the bottom of the fifth to keep the game going.
With two outs and a runner at second base, Bellville got a single to bring the runner home. Dorotik ended the inning and the game with a strikeout looking.
The Ladybirds will play Sealy Tuesday night and on Saturday they’ll play Navasota, both games on the road.
