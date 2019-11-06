After a week of practice, the El Campo Ladybirds basketball team got their first taste of action Saturday morning at Ricebird gym in a scrimmage against Victoria West.
The Ladybirds were missing a few members of the varsity roster with volleyball readying for the playoffs. The team El Campo put on the court got to work on their press on the defensive side of the ball and trying to beat the press break on offense. After the offense and defense only periods, West and El Campo played five 10-minute live action quarters.
“We’ve got some work to do,” Ladybirds Coach Gabe Villarreal said. “We were without a couple of key pieces. I’ve got possibly a couple of girls that are still in the playoffs for volleyball and one of our starters was out taking the S.A.T. test today, so that makes our look a little different. I thought early on in the press we struggled a little bit. But once we settled down and got into a rhythm, it seemed like we could break press pretty easy and score.”
The Ladybirds will practice the rest of the week and Friday they’ll play their first game of the year when they go on the road to play Bay City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.