Team Tackle

Louise senior Jacob Litton (left) and junior Tayveon Kimble tackle a Danbury runner in the first game of the season.

The Louise Hornets (1-3) couldn’t withstand a late Halletsville Scared Heart Indians (2-2) rally, falling 16-10 at home Friday night.

The Hornets jumped out to the lead first with junior running back Tayveon Kimble taking a quick pass from freshman Conner Gonzalez all the way to the endzone for what would be Louise’s only touchdown on the night.

