The Louise Hornets (1-3) couldn’t withstand a late Halletsville Scared Heart Indians (2-2) rally, falling 16-10 at home Friday night.
The Hornets jumped out to the lead first with junior running back Tayveon Kimble taking a quick pass from freshman Conner Gonzalez all the way to the endzone for what would be Louise’s only touchdown on the night.
Louise’s defense played well, holding the Indians to one field goal in the first half.
Hornet senior Roy Arrambidie added a 40-plus yard field goal late in the first half putting Louise ahead 10-3.
Scared Heart in the second half tied the game and took the lead. Louise had a chance to tie the or go ahead with the ball down six points with four minutes left in the game. Louise moved the ball, but penalties forced them to turn the ball over ending their upset bid.
Louise will go on the road and open district with Runge Friday night. Runge lost to Bloomington 54-0 last night.
