Return Trip

Louise senior Tony Martinez will be heading back to the state track for the second year in a row, after taking second place in the 800-meter run at regionals in Kingsville this past weekend.

Louise senior distance runner Tony Martinez will represent the Hornets, for the second year in a row, at the state track meet in Austin next Friday.

The Hornets competed in five events at the regional meet in Kingsville this past weekend, but Martinez was the only athlete moving on, placing second in the 800-meter run.

