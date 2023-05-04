Louise senior distance runner Tony Martinez will represent the Hornets, for the second year in a row, at the state track meet in Austin next Friday.
The Hornets competed in five events at the regional meet in Kingsville this past weekend, but Martinez was the only athlete moving on, placing second in the 800-meter run.
Martinez finished with a time of 2:02.96, just over one second away from the first-place winner from Center Point High School. The Louise runner finished just ahead of a runner from Ganado to earn his spot at state. Martinez was the area champion in the 1,600-meter run, but he did not run it at regionals.
While not making it to state, junior Tayveon Kimble showed he was one of the quickest athletes. Kimble ran an 11.14 100-meter dash at regionals, cutting two-tenths of a second off his time from the area meet.
Louise junior Holden Watson placed 11th out of 14 athletes in the long jump with a leap of 19’9.25”. Watson added over four inches to his jump from the area meet.
The boys’ 4x200-meter relay team didn’t make the finals, but finished 13th of 15 schools in prelims with a time of 1:37.56. The Hornets’ relay team was run by Watson, Kimble and freshmen Conner Gonzalez and junior Trey Drozd.
The Hornets had two athletes at state last season. Martinez last season competed in the 1,600-meter run at state and finished fifth in 2A.
Martinez will enter state seeding the seventh fastest runner in the 800-meter run. All nine runners at state have a time within seven seconds of each other.
