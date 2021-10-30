The El Campo Ladybirds had a chance to lock up the second seed in District 24, but they couldn’t get past the Sealy Lady Tigers, falling in five sets at home Tuesday night.
A win would have forced a playin between the two schools for the second seed. The Ladybirds fought and won an extra set from the first time they played earlier in district. In the fifth, despite making a comeback, the Ladybirds defense allowed a push and a kill losing the final set 15-13.
Freshmen Jillian Croix and Adeline Hundl, junior Kate Bodungen and senior Ella Jenkins had big games, helping keep the Ladybirds up with Sealy throughout the night.
“We had a lot of players who were normally on the bench step up,” Ladybirds coach Brittany Oruonyehu said. “It’s the minor errors we’ve got to fix during crunch time. We had a lot of out-assisted balls that we couldn’t pull through.”
The Ladybirds in the first round of the playoffs will play Worthing who was the second place team in District 23, Monday in Ricebird Gym at 6 p.m.
El Campo last year in the first round traveled to Houston to play Scarborough, winning in three sets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.