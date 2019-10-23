In week seven of the football contest, the numbers came down slightly. The overall winner of this week’s contest had 13 correct games picked. Faith Richardson of El Campo picked right nine of the 10 college football games this week and, with four more correct NFL games, she won first-place outright.
For second and third place, Norma Korenek of Louise and Brenda Thane, Anthony Gerla and Dale Meek, all of El Campo, tied with 12 correct picks. The total points in the tiebreaker game between Air Force and Hawaii were 82 points, all four guessed low. Gerla’s guess of 66 points was closest and he takes second place this week. Thane and Meek both picked 60 points forcing the rare double-tiebreaker.
The total offensive yards between the two schools was 997 yards, and Meek out guessed Thane by just 40 yards to lock down the final spot this week.
This week look for a heavy load of college football again with a lot of tight games this week. The tiebreaker game this week will be Texas vs TCU, will it be an offensive shootout or a defensive struggle?
As a reminder, if you are reading these words, you can enter the football contest.
-Joshua Reese
Sports editor
