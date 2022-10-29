Despite a loss to the East Bernard Brahmas last week, Boling Bulldog junior running back Ryan O’Neal entered the 1,500-yard club with two games still left to be added to his total. O’Neal is likely to be joined by senior El Campo running back Rueben Owens II who also has two games left to be added in regular season play.
Wharton County is also likely to have a 1,000 yard passer this year with junior East Bernard quarterback Clayton Fajkus fewer than 200 yards away.
Boling - Ryan O’Neal - 1,530 yards - 144 carries - 19 TDs
El Campo - Rueben Owens II - 1,331 yards - 145 carries - 19 TDs
Wharton - Raymond Hudson II - 906 yards - 154 carries - 12 TDs
El Campo - Stephen Norman - 618 yards - 78 carries - 7 TDs
Louise - Tayveon Kimble - 532 yards - 66 carries (not tracked)
East Bernard - Alex Henriquez - 488 yards - 82 carries - 3 TDs
Boling - Trenton Jones - 423 yards - 60 carries - 7 TDs
El Campo - Oliver Miles, 402 yards - 42 carries, 2 TDs
Boling - Nathan King - 386 yards - 45 carries - 6 TDs
East Bernard - Malik Thomas - 244 yards - 46 carries - 4 TDs
Louise - Conner Gonzales, 227 yards, 33 carries, not tracked
Wharton - Jarad Newsome - 216 yards, 17 carries - 2 TDs
Wharton - Rayshawn Hood, 204 yards, 28 carries, 1 TD
East Bernard - Clayton Fajkus, 813 yards - 58 completions - 7 TDs
Louise - Conner Gonzales, 359 yards - 18 completions - 3 TDs
Wharton - Angell Gaona, 227 yards, 16 completions - 3 TDs
Boling - Jackson Urbanek, 192 yards - 19 completions - 4 TDs
El Campo - Brock Rod, 134 yards - 7 completions - 1 TD
El Campo - Oliver Miles, 128 yards - 6 completions - 2 TDs
East Bernard - Maddox Crist, 317 yards - 16 catches - 2 TDs
Wharton - Jarad Newsome - 165 yards - 6 catches - 2 TDs
East Bernard - Alex Henriquez, 165 yards - 11 catches - 2 TDs
Louise - Tayveon Kimble - 113 yards, 1 catches, 2 TDs
East Bernard - Reid Morton - 129 yards, 15 catches, 0 TDs
Louise - Kyle Anderson - 89 yards, 6 catches, 0 TDs
El Campo - Hal Erwin - 88 yards, 3 catches, 2 TDs
East Bernard - Joshua Montalvo - 84 yards, 5 catches, 3 TDs
Louise - Holden Watson, 80 yards - 2 catches - 0 TDs
El Campo - Sloan Hubert, 80 yards - 4 catches - 1 TD
