Leading Rusher

Despite a loss to the East Bernard Brahmas last week, Boling Bulldog junior running back Ryan O'Neal entered the 1,500-yard club with two games

Despite a loss to the East Bernard Brahmas last week, Boling Bulldog junior running back Ryan O’Neal entered the 1,500-yard club with two games still left to be added to his total. O’Neal is likely to be joined by senior El Campo running back Rueben Owens II who also has two games left to be added in regular season play.

Wharton County is also likely to have a 1,000 yard passer this year with junior East Bernard quarterback Clayton Fajkus fewer than 200 yards away.

Tags

