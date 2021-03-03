County baseball teams across the area started playing non-district games this past week. Every team was able to get in at least three games. The Wharton Tigers, as part of their trip to the Hitchcock Tournament, was able to play five times last week.
Every team had at least one loss, but the Tigers picked up four wins, beating East Bernard, Hitchcock twice and Palacios with their only loss coming against Danbury.
PITCHER
OF THE WEEK
On the mound, the El Campo Ricebirds had a couple of good outings, with three pitchers tossing complete games, but one stood out. Ricebird senior Seth Hallinger came one unearned run shy of a complete game shut out over the Calhoun Sandcrabs.
Hallinger scattered three hits and three walks across seven innings while striking out nine batters on 86 pitchers.
“He has shown over these past few years that he has great stuff. He has gotten stronger over this offseason and has really gained command over all his pitches,” El Campo coach Trent Popp said. “His fastball control was great for his first outing of the year, and he was able to throw some great curveballs in hitters counts to keep the Sandcrabs off balance. He also worked very efficiently.”
Boling junior Lance Kocian pitched in two games, throwing four innings while striking out 12 batters and allowing four walks.
El Campo sophomore Brock Rod against Needville threw a complete game allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out seven.
HITTER
OF THE WEEK
Multiple batters from a few different teams had outstanding weeks at the plate, but Tiger sophomore Ryan Mendiola stood out.
Mendiola had at least one hit in all five of the Tigers’ games hitting .571 to go with seven stolen bases. The Tiger sophomore had seven RBIs and had an on-base percentage of .667.
“He’s such a smart baseball player and that’s what attributed to his baserunning and RBIs and runs scored,” Tigers coach Wade Mathis said. “Ryan was unselfish and gave himself up a few times to get in an extra run. He’s going to be a good ballplayer for sure. We had a great weekend, just dropping the game to Danbury because of just one too many mistakes but bounced back beating Hitchcock 15-5.”
Boling senior Jacob Kalina in four games hit .500, stole two bases and had an on-base percentage of .714 helping the Bulldogs go 3-1 last week.
El Campo senior Jackson David in four games hit .500, stole a base, and pitched six innings grabbing a win over Giddings.
