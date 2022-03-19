The El Campo Ricebird powerlifting team had a lifter pick 1,500 pounds at the regional meet Saturday at West Hardin High School.
El Campo had two powerlifters take part in the meet earning 17th place out of 28 schools in Division Two Region Four.
Shepherd High School won the regional with 31 points.
Bay City had the most points in El Campo’s football district with 15 points.
While not moving on to state, Ricebird senior Juan Leal had the sixth biggest bench press of 380 pounds and the ninth most weight overall out of 138 lifters combining to lift 1,500 pounds. His bench press was a personal best.
Leal came in fourth place in the 275-pound weight class, a combined 50 pounds from qualifying for state.
In the 132-pound weight class, sophomore Chase Macek was 10th combining to lift 935 pounds.
STATE BOUND
East Bernard’s powerlifting team won their regional meet and are sending three to state. East Bernard senior Jay Galvan set the regional bench press record with a lift of 410 pounds. Also heading to state are sophomore Johnny Martinez and senior Blake Jedlicka.
Boling junior Jesse Arrington qualified for state.
Hornet seniors Daniel Gaona III and Christopher Vasquez and sophomore Imanol Mendez will move on to the state meet for the second year in a row.
The three Hornet lifters will compete again at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene on March. 25.
