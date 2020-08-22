With a long drive, the Louise Hornets played their only scrimmage of the year against the High Island Cardinals, Friday night after press-time.
High Island was a six-man football team last year and is making the jump to 11-man football. In the scrimmage, the Hornets’ defense got a chance to work against a team that was run-heavy last season. The offense saw where they are with their starting quarterback healthy throughout practices.
“I’m (hoping) to find out how tough we are and we also need to be able to have consistency,” Louise Head Coach Joe Bill said before the game. “(We need to) be able to execute our offense and I want our kids to be aggressive on defense.”
After an offseason filled with strength and conditioning and full pads for the last two weeks, Louise was excited to test themselves.
“It’s always exciting to start a new season,” Bill said. “It’s like starting a new chapter on our journey.”
The turnaround will be quick for the Hornets. When they come back to school on Monday, the focus will be on starting the regular season.
The Hornets will open the season with four straight home games starting this Friday with Danbury in town.
