The soccer season continues for the El Campo Ricebirds after beating the Mexia Blackcats 1-nil at Cub Stadium in Brenham on Friday night.
El Campo is one of 16 teams still alive in the playoffs, with the regional tournament set to open Friday.
“They got more fight than a lot of kids, and that’s what it comes down to. Are you willing to go the extra mile and fight for the extra ball,” Ricebird coach Audie Jackson said.
Despite the team continuing to go farther than they’ve ever been before, there isn’t much pressure on the Ricebirds’ shoulders.
“(There) really isn’t some special message like you’re making history. It’s more like, is this all we want? Or do we want to keep going? It goes back to having fun and being a kid and playing ball like you’re on the grass at Willie Bell Park. It’s simple stuff.”
For the second game in a row, Ricebird junior Raymond Moreno played hero for El Campo, and against Mexia, the goal came with six minutes left to play.
El Campo played a lackluster first half, but in the final 40 minutes, the Ricebirds pressured Mexia over and over, but couldn’t get any shots into the back of the net. With overtime looking likely, Moreno worked the ball down to the sideline about 15 yards away from the goal. Moreno got a little bit of separation and drilled the ball toward the net. The Mexia goalie got his hands on the ball, and it looked like he was going to save yet another Ricebird potential score. However, Moreno’s blast was too strong, rolling off his hands, bouncing on the ground behind him and rolling in, crossing the goal line.
“I saw the goalie stumble a little bit and I went in. To be honest, I didn’t even know that it was going to go in. I thought it was going to hit out, but thank God it went in,” Moreno said.
The score and the eventual win came on Moreno’s birthday.
After three shots on goal and two corner kicks in the first half, the Ricebirds offense found their groove after halftime. Moreno and junior Nick Montes and senior Alexis Salazar pushed forward peppering Mexia with nine shots on goal and seven corner kicks. With the score, the Ricebirds had to survive six minutes of full pressure from Mexia.
El Campo’s defense was strong throughout the game. Ricebird senior goalie Rhenner Spenrath made numerous saves, including five minutes in the middle of the first half when he came up with four stops.
Jackson credited Spenrath’s understanding of the game, helping him take another step forward as a goalkeeper, in only his second year playing soccer, coming over from basketball as a freshman and sophomore.
Along with Spenrath, the Ricebird three-back defensive line of sophomores Andre Martin and Daniel Mendez and senior Joel Garcia have been solid. Mexia would make runs, but the trio challenged and were able to keep the ball, mostly away from getting deep inside their territory.
“It’s crazy to think about the first couple of tournaments with them back and to come this far,” Jackson said. “They’re trying to be mistake-free. Be safe, be mistake-free and just run. It’s all effort for us.”
Mendez also came through with saves of his own, just in front of the goal, kicking the ball away on shots that escaped Spenrath’s reach. Mendez midway through the second half, made a stop using his chest in front of the goal to keep the ball from crossing the goal line.
“Our team came out to play. We played awesome in the second half,” Mendez said. Our defense, the back three, we were solid blocking everything up. We did good. I did good. I saved a couple of goals.”
After allowing a goal to West Columbia in the first round of the playoffs, the Ricebirds have had back-to-back clean sheets. Taylor and Mexia both averaged more than 3.5 goals a game heading into their game with El Campo.
UP NEXT
El Campo will play East Chambers at Legacy Stadium in Katy at 1 p.m. on Friday. The winner will play the winner of Calhoun and Lumberton in the same place on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Ricebirds lost to East Chambers last season in the second round of the playoffs 5-0. El Campo played East Chambers to a scoreless draw for the first 40 minutes of the game.
