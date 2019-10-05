The El Campo Ladybirds fell to 2-3 in district following a road sweep Tuesday night to the Sealy Lady Tigers 22-25, 25-27, 19-25.
The Ladybirds had chances, they lead in all three sets, but late unforced errors and mistakes let the Lady Tigers back to finish out each game. The normally sure-handed Ladybirds had a hard time getting good hits on Sealy kills or aces with a lot of balls bouncing out of play for Lady Tiger points.
“We couldn’t make that first pass and that first pass is very cruciall to proceed to the next step,” Ladybird Coach Roxanne Cavazos said. “Without that first pass, you can’t do much. We weren’t moving quick enough with our blocking at the net.”
Down one set, the Ladybirds fell behind in the 6-11 forcing an El Campo timeout. The Ladybirds still had a hard time stringing points together. Trailing 16-9, El Campo started gaining some momentum. Skylar Bartosh and Maddy Rod had back to back kills. The Ladybirds kept chipping away and Sealy called a timeout at 19-16. The Ladybirds continued scoring points and took advantage of a few Sealy unforced errors and El Campo pulled ahead 21-20 making the Lady Tigers call their last time out.
Both traded points, with good back and forth volleys over the net. With the Lady Tigers leading 25-24, Ladybird Jackie Nichols had a kill to tie the game. A Lady Tiger kill and a Ladybird unforced error ended the set in Sealy’s favor.
In the final set, the Ladybirds and Lady Tigers had six ties, the last at 18-18. El Campo succumbed to Sealy’s good hitting, falling victim to three aces and a couple of kills to quickly send the Ladybirds back home with a loss.
Senior Megan Rek led with six kills. Juniors Georgia Priesmeyer had 11 assists and Mackenzie Matlock had 13 digs, both team-highs.
The Ladybirds will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to take on Stafford who they beat in three sets in the first round of district play.
