The El Campo Ricebird and Ladybird swim teams had a big day winning the Boys Swimmer Of The Meet and taking first place overall by nearly 100 points at the Coach Nava Classic on Saturday morning.
“I’m extremely pleased at where we are at this point in the season,” El Campo coach Kelly Garner said. “We have about five weeks left until district, and in general, the trend has been for all of the kids to be faster. Without any meets until after the holidays, we will ramp up the practices to try to get even faster for the last remaining meets.”
El Campo junior Ricebird Zane Garner was part of two first-place relays and he won two individual races, earning the Swimmer Of The Meet honors Saturday besting boys from 10 different schools. The Ricebirds won second place, with 311 points. Victoria West, a district opponent, was first with 375 points.
“I like where we are but we can always get better,” Garner said. “There is always room to improve.”
The Ladybirds obliterated their competition taking first place by 95 points with 380 points, beating 12 other schools, including three teams they’ll swim against in district.
“Our whole team is doing really well,” sophomore Juliann Little said. “We’re all shaving (off) time and I think we’re going to do really well at district this year.”
El Campo won 13 different events at the Nava Classic, closing their final meet of the year with wins.
When they get back in the pool after the holiday break, they will have two warmup meets before district on Jan 20 in Victoria.
The Ladybirds won the district championship last season.
RESULTS
Event 1 Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay
1) Kendall Beal, Allison Evans, Juliann Little and Rachel Evans (2:08.52)
Event 2 Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay
1) Zane Garner, David Vallejo, Kaden Beal, Carson Whitington (1:57.08)
7) Wharton (2:41.30)
Event 3 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle
1) Victoria East High School (2:26.26)
2) Allison Vallejo (2:33.69)
3) Wharton (2:34.08)
6) Ciara Frisbie (2:51.79)
9) Wharton (3:09.61)
Event 4 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle
1) Victoria West High School (2:27.84)
5) Cole Srubar (2:48.60)
Event 5 Girls 200 Yard IM
1) Kendall Beal (2:33.70)
3) Allison Evans (2:54.06)
Event 6 Boys 200 Yard IM
1) David Vallejo (2:39.36)
Event 7 Girls 50 Yard Freestyle
1) Juliann Little (26.85)
4) Rachel Evans (28.05)
12) Baylie Lopez (33.75)
14) Juliana Vasquez (34.02)
19) Wharton (37.83)
Event 8 Boys 50 Yard Freestyle
1) Zane Garner (23.71)
2) Carson Whitington (24.19)
4) Reid Williams (Columbus, former Ricebird 24.87)
5) Dylan Cook (24.97)
8) Colby Williams (Columbus, former Ricebird 26.95)
12) Wharton (28.86)
14) Wharton (29.55)
18) Adrian Cruz (32.39)
21) Wharton (33.74)
Event 11 Girls 100 Yard Butterfly
1) Juliann Little (1:08.29)
Event 12 Boys 100 Yard Butterfly
1) Zane Garner (57.30)
4) Wharton (1:22.76)
Event 13 Girls 100 Yard Freestyle
1) Rachel Evans (1:00.88)
8) Ciara Frisbie (1:15.24)
Event 14 Boys 100 Yard Freestyle
1) Reid Williams (Columbus, former Ricebird 56.47)
2) Dylan Cook (56.54)
3) Carson Whitington (57.36)
5) Kaden Beal (1:00.99)
6) Colby Williams (Columbus, former Ricebird 1:03.01)
10) Wharton (1:08.34)
Event 15 Girls 500 Yard Freestyle
1) Victoria West High School (5:51.13)
2) Wharton (7:15.61)
3) Baylie Lopez (7:36.87)
Event 16 Boys 500 Yard Freestyle
1) Victoria West High School (5:51.56)
7) Cole Srubar (7:54.93)
Event 17 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
1) Kendall Beal, Allison Vallejo, Juliann Little, Rachel Evans (1:55.05)
3) Baylie Lopez, Juliana Vasquez, Ciara Frisbie, Allison Evans (2:15.14)
6) Wharton (2:25.52)
Event 18 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
1) Zane Garner, David Vallejo, Dylan Cook, Carson Whitington (1:41.29)
6) Wharton (2:17.96)
Event 19 Girls 100 Yard Backstroke
1) Halletsville (1:06.41)
2) Kendall Beal (1:06.83)
4) Allison Vallejo (1:20.73)
11) Juliana Vasquez (1:27.68)
13) Wharton (1:40.10)
Event 20 Boys 100 Yard Backstroke
1) Kaden Beal (1:08.48)
Event 21 Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke
1) Allison Evans (1:29.08)
Event 22 Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke
1) Victoria West High School (1:14.79)
4) David Vallejo (1:24.91)
Event 23 Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
1) Van Vleck High School (4:56.22)
2) Allison Vallejo, Baylie Lopez, Juliana Vasquez, Ciara Frisbie (5:09.49)
Event 24 Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
1) Victoria West High School (4:08.10)
3) Kaden Beal, Cole Srubar, Adrian Cruz, Dylan Cook (4:38.29)
