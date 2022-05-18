Louise junior Tony Martinez had a top-five finish at the state meet in Austin last Friday.
In his first trip to state, Martinez, in the 1,600-meter run, finished fifth in 2A with a time of 4:31.72. His time was a personal best, taking nearly four seconds off his regional run.
“I was very pleased at how he performed,” Louise coach Marja Lutringer said. “Placing fifth is a great accomplishment being that it is his first time to run at the State Meet.”
Martinez maintained his fifth-place pace through all four laps. His quickest lap was his first, with a time of 1:05.38.
“He went into this race and only focused on (how) he was going to run. He was healthy going into his race which eased his mind and ensured that he would compete well,” Lutringer said. “This experience is a little different from state cross country meet. So this experience for Tony was very good. Next year will be different, having experience and confidence in both cross country and track I believe he will have some new personal records coming his way.”
The 2A state champion from Wolfe City had a time of 4:22.00.
ALSO AT STATE
Ganado sophomore Alan Baez was sixth in the state with a time of 4:35.12. Baez won a bronze medal in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:46.07.
Wharton freshman Jaccoric Allen was fourth in the state in the 400-meter dash. Lady Tiger senior Kaylie Goad was eighth in the 400-meter dash.
East Bernard Brahmarette senior Samantha Rabius was fourth in the state in the girls 300-meter hurdles. Brahma junior Colby Kurtz came in eighth in the 3,200-meter run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.