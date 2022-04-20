The county saw lots of success in softball last week with Boling, Wharton and El Campo picking up two wins each.
Boling senior pitcher Allie Floyd had the best week, picking up two wins, and earning Pitcher of The Week. Floyd came in for relief against Brazos and pitched the whole game against Van Vleck. In the two games, she allowed two hits and two walks in 11 innings of work. The tall right-handed power pitcher stuck out 23 batters across the two games.
Other Top Performances
East Bernard - Lexie Warncke (junior) five innings, allowed one hit, one unearned run, 10 strikeouts and two walks.
El Campo - Carlee Bubela (freshman) 9.1 innings (two games) four hits, two earned runs, nine walks and 10 strikeouts.
HITTER OF THE WEEK
Bats were hot throughout the area with a number of hitters collecting hits in both games they played.
Wharton junior MaCayla Jackson had an outstanding week helping the Lady Tigers grab two wins and earned Hitter of The Week. Jackson had a 1.000 batting average going 6-6 with a home run and two triples last week. Not only did she see the ball well, but she was productive scoring five runs, driving in five Lady Tigers and stealing two bases.
Other Top Performances
Boling - Kenna Gibson (sophomore) 4-7 with home run and double, three runs, three RBIs and one stolen base.
East Bernard - Jolie Peloquin (senior) 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs.
El Campo - Ashley Fisher (junior) 5 for 8 with home run, seven RBIs, three runs and a walk.
BASEBALL
East Bernard and Boling were the only squads last week going 2-0. Wharton and El Campo both came close to two-win weeks, but lost tight games Thursday night.
El Campo junior right-hander Kyle Barosh made the most out of his two outings, earning Pitcher of The Week. Barosh saw action against both Sealy and Navasota on the road, pitching a perfect 4.1 innings. Of the 13 batters he faced, Barosh struck out seven.
Other Top Performances
Wharton - Ryan Mendiola (junior) 2.2 innings (two games), no hits, one walk and five strikeouts.
Boling - Jaxson Urbanek (junior) 4.2 innings (two games), two hits, no earned runs, three strikeouts.
East Bernard - Luke Minks (senior) five innings, one hit, two unearned runs and eight strikeouts.
HITTER OF THE WEEK
Five different batters this week had five hits, three coming from Boling, but it was an East Bernard bat that was slightly more productive.
Brahma senior Eric Bradicich hit .833 this past week earning Hitter of The Week. Bradicich in the two games went 5 for 6 at the plate with two triples, driving in five Brahmas. He also scored four runs, drew two walks and stole a base.
Other Top Performances
Wharton - Jaden Compian (junior) 5 for 7, two runs, three RBIs and two stolen bases.
Wharton - Kendon Mayberry (sophomore) 4 for 6 (one triple, two doubles), five RBIs and drew three walks.
Boling - Trenton Jones (junior) 5 for 7 (three doubles), three runs, two RBIs and drew two walks.
Boling - Jaxson Urbanek (junior) 5 for 9, three runs and four stolen bases.
Boling - Lance Kocian (senior) 5 for 6, three runs, two RBIs, two walks and two stolen bases.
