El Campo senior Ladybird Yanira Cardona will continue her soccer career in college.
Early in December, the El Campo senior signed her national letter of intent to play college soccer for Texas A&M-San Antonio.
Cardona did not expect to get recruited.
“It was exciting,” Cardona said. “I come from a Mexican household. (My parents) never got the opportunity to go to college, so I’ll be the first one.”
Cardona picked up the sport as a freshman. Along with high school soccer, she plays on a club team in the offseason.
Starting in high school, Cardona dealt with a lot of skeptics.
“(People) would tell me, you’re not good enough, you’re not going to make it,” Cardona said. “I was like, okay, whatever, just watch me. (It feels) better now.”
Cardona uploaded her stats and video to the ncsasports.org recruiting profile. Coaches found it and reached out to her.
On the Ladybirds, Cardona was a defensive back, goal-keeper and midfielder. Her versatility was something that stood out to the Texas A&M-San Antonio coaches, she said.
For the last two years, club soccer has helped Cardona pick up more skills and get more playing time.
Cardona is undecided on her college major, but she said she would like to one day get her nursing degree or become a coach.
Cardona is the second Ladybird soccer player to recently get a college scholarship. Adrianna Argote two years ago earned a scholarship to play for Paris College.
