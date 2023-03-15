See You Soon

El Campo senior Bryce Rasmussen holds his hand to congratulate fellow senior Brock Rod after getting a final strikeout to get out of an inning late against Bellville, keeping the Ricebirds ahead

The El Campo Ricebirds were crusin’ against the Bellville Brahmas on the road Friday night, but an error-filled final inning sunk their hopes of opening district play with a win, falling 4-3 in a heartbreaking walk-off.

Bellville had little answer for El Campo seniors Brock Rod and Kyle Barosh on the mound, with the pair striking out 14 batters. Rod started the game and went five innings, allowing two hits and one earned run while punching out 11 Brahmas.

