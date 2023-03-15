The El Campo Ricebirds were crusin’ against the Bellville Brahmas on the road Friday night, but an error-filled final inning sunk their hopes of opening district play with a win, falling 4-3 in a heartbreaking walk-off.
Bellville had little answer for El Campo seniors Brock Rod and Kyle Barosh on the mound, with the pair striking out 14 batters. Rod started the game and went five innings, allowing two hits and one earned run while punching out 11 Brahmas.
Leading 3-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, El Campo needed three outs, but Bellville took advantage of three errors to steal the game.
The final inning started well for El Campo sandwiching a walk between a strikeout and a fly out. However, an error on a fly to center field gave Bellville life, putting runners on the corners with two outs. El Campo attempted a pick off at first base, but the ball went into the outfield, making it a one-run game and moving the first base runner to third. Again El Campo nearly got a third out, with a grounder to third base, but the ball was bobbled, allowing the runner to reach base and tying the game. After an intentional walk, El Campo got the match-up they wanted, but an errant pick-off attempt again went into the outfield, bringing home the game-winning run.
El Campo out hit Bellville in the game 8-2, but after the second inning, couldn’t find a clutch hit to bring home insurance runs.
The Ricebirds started the game with a walk and single from Barosh and Rod, respectively. Bellville came back with back-to-back strikeouts and was able to wiggle out of any damage. El Campo senior Bryce Rasmussen came through with a single scoring both Ricebird runners.
With two outs and two on in the top of the second, the top of the order came through again, with Rod hitting a double to score the Ricebird’s final run.
Bellville grabbed one run in the bottom of the first inning and nearly added a couple later in the game. Bellville started the bottom of the fifth inning with back-to-back walks. Rod battled back with three straight strikeouts to get out of the inning unharmed.
El Campo in the top of the fifth inning came a few feet from scoring a fourth run. After a Rasmussen single, Ricebird sophomore Bradyn Korenek came into a pinch run and stole second and third base. El Campo sent a fly ball into the outfield, sending the outfielder into foul territory. The Ricebirds tried to take home on the throw but was thrown out.
Rasmussen led the team with three hits, and Barosh and Rod collected two hits each.
Following the loss, the Ricebirds dropped in the state rankings to 16th. Also state-ranked in district, Bellville is 15th and Needville is 21st.
El Campo plays Needville on the road Friday night at 7 p.m.
