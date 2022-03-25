The Louise Hornets had no problem hitting the ball against their rival Ganado Indians but still fell 21-11 on the road on Wednesday night.
The Hornets had six batters with multiple hits and junior Ethan Wendel led the team with three hits and three RBIs.
Louise grabbed a three run lead in the top of the first inning.
The Hornets started with two singles. Wendel followed with a third single to drive in their first run. The fourth single of the inning from junior Ethan Resendez put Louise up 2-0. Ganado caught some luck picking off a Louise runner and getting a flyout. Hornet junior Roy Arrambide kept the inning alive singling and putting runners on the corners. Louise Hornet Daniel Gaona III hit the Hornets’ sixth single in the inning to make it 3-0.
Ganado’s offense instantly responded with their own long three-run inning. The Indians added four more runs in the bottom of the second as they started to take control of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.