Four Years, Two MVPs

El Campo senior running back Rueben Owens II for the second year in a row was named the district’s MVP.  The Ricebirds grabbed four of the district’s biggest honors.  Pictured above: Owens stiff arms a Stafford defender on the road this past season. El Campo beat Stafford and earned the district championship.

After an undefeated district championship, it should be no shock that the El Campo Ricebirds came away with four of District 12’s highest honors.

El Campo senior running back Rueben Owens II was named the overall district MVP. The Co-Lineman of the Year was awarded to senior Ricebird offensive lineman Bryce Rasmussen. El Campo junior quarterback Oliver Miles was the Utility Player of the Year. To round out the top honors District 12 recognized El Campo with the Coaching Staff of the Year.

