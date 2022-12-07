After an undefeated district championship, it should be no shock that the El Campo Ricebirds came away with four of District 12’s highest honors.
El Campo senior running back Rueben Owens II was named the overall district MVP. The Co-Lineman of the Year was awarded to senior Ricebird offensive lineman Bryce Rasmussen. El Campo junior quarterback Oliver Miles was the Utility Player of the Year. To round out the top honors District 12 recognized El Campo with the Coaching Staff of the Year.
For the second straight season Owens, was named by the district coaches as the best player in their league.
“No (other coaches) even put someone up. He had a great senior year and he did a great job for us,” El Campo head football coach Chad Worrell said.
Owens, of course, is known for his running prowess, finishing his Ricebird career with more than 7,000 yards rushing and more than 100 touchdowns. However, the coaching staff needed Owens more on the defensive side of the ball this season and Worrell believes he only gave up two catches all year.
“People just didn’t throw his way, which is a huge compliment for him,” Worrell said.
Rasmussen took a big step forward this season. He did not make an all-district team last season. But as the leader of the offensive line, the Ricebirds pounded teams with their running game and Rasmussen was among the best lineman in District 12.
“He was just a dominant offensive lineman for us. Anytime you have a rushing attack like we had you’re going to have some guys up front who can play and Bryce was one of them. He was our leader of the offensive line unit, just really had a great senior year,” Worrell said.
Miles was all over the field for the Ricebirds, playing a large role on defense at free safety and he eventually took over the starting quarterback position.
“When Rueben played quarterback, sometimes he split out to receiver and he played free safety every snap,” Worrell said. “Free safety is a tough position to play every snap because there is so much running, for him to do that and quarterback, I haven’t had many do that. He’s a super athlete and a good kid and we’re expecting big things from him next year.”
The junior had three interceptions and 74 tackles on defense while he was 20 yards shy of 1,000 total yards.
The Ricebirds had 12 first-team all-district players, seven on defense and five on offense.
El Campo’s defense allowed 17.3 points per game in district play, they gave up 104 total points.
Ricebird seniors Joel Garcia, Zach King, Rhenner Spenrath and Hal Erwin along with juniors Drake Resendez, Jake Samaripa and La’Darian Lewis received first-team honors.
“We got better as the year went on. We battled through some injuries, kids stepped up and our defense really started to play well against Needville,” Worrell said. “In the Veterans Memorial game we played pretty good defense, held them to 14, scored two touchdowns on defense and they’re in the 5A state semi-final.”
On the offensive side of the football, seniors Sloan Hubert and Taylor Manrriquez along with juniors Cole Dewey and Stephen Norman were recognized by the district as first-team players.
El Campo’s offense was the only district team to score at least 200 points, averaging 41.83 points per game.
“We were a physical bunch on offense. We were able to run the ball well with Stephen, Oliver and Rueben having great seasons,” Worrell said. “The offensive line (it felt like) at times it didn’t matter who was running the ball they were going through the holes the offense opened.”
On special teams, junior Diego Gutierrez was named a first-team kicker.
Rounding out the Ricebird honors were senior Logan Jansky and a pair of sophomores in Stacy Norman and James Dorotik named to the second team defense team. El Campo seniors Isaiah Battiest, Craig Washington, Luke Wenglar and Erwin getting offensive second-team honors. Miles was also awarded a second-team honor as a punter.
District 12 4-A D1 2022 All District Superlivates
District MVP - Rueben Owens II (SR, El Campo)
Offensive MVP - Randon Fontenette (SR, Brazosport)
Co-Defensive MVP - Carlon Jones (JR, Bay City) and Andrew Huff (SR, Stafford)
Newcomer OTY - Jacody Miles (SOPH, Iowa Colony)
Co-Lineman OTY - Bryce Rasmussen (SR, El Campo), Malachi Harris (SR, Stafford) and Christian Scharrer (SR, Brazosport)
Utility Player OTY - Oliver Miles (JR, El Campo) and Brice Turner (SR, Bay City)
Coaching Staff OTY - El Campo
