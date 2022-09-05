Deferring the ball to the second half might not be the message you want to send to the Louise Hornets anymore after routing the Bloomington Bobcats at Hornet Stadium Friday night.
Bloomington chose to face the Hornets offense first after winning the toss, Louise junior running back Tayveon Kimble took his first touch, to the house for seven points.
Kimble and the Louise offensive line proceeded to pound Bloomington to the final score of 44-8.
“Our ISO (offense) was working the whole game. We got positive yards every time we ran it so that was good,” Kimble said.
A week after getting mauled by Danbury, a larger 3A school, against Bloomington, who’s in the same classification as Louise, it was the Hornets doing the bullying.
Louise, on offense, was able to get pretty much whatever they wanted. The offensive line of junior center Pete Galvan, the tackles were junior Ezequiel Medina and senior Jacon Linton and guards freshman Braden Wells and sophomore Preston Bodungen.
“They were very aggressive (this week) they held their own,” Kimble said.
The Hornets even connected for big plays through the air.
Leading 17-8 with a little more than one minute left in the half, backed up to first and 30 after a couple of penalties, freshman Conner Gonzalez found junior wide receiver Holden Watson open running along the sideline. Watson caught the ball, broke a tackle and walked into the endzone for a 40-yard score giving the Hornets a 24-8 into the half.
Bloomington had no answer for the Hornets in the second half with Louise’s defense holding them to few first downs. The Hornets forced Bloomington into five turnovers, including three interceptions, two by junior Kyle Anderson and another from senior Angel Reyes. Hornet sophomore Lake Wadsworth had hard hits in the second half, grabbing a second and forcing a fumble that he would recover.
“We just put pressure on them all night,” Louise head football coach Joe Bill said. “(Senior kicker) Roy (Arrambide) did a heck of a job kicking and kept pinning them deep and our defense played well. They scrambled and swarmed to the field and did a great job of open field tackling.”
The Hornets will get the Brazos Cougars this Friday on the road. Brazos beat Kountze 34-0 Friday night.
