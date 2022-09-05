Can't Touch This

Lousie freshman quarterback Conner Gonzalez throws his arm out as he runs past several Bloomington defenders at Hornet Stadium Friday night. Gonzalez and junior running back Tayveon Kimble scored touchdown after touchdown against Bloomington. The win ties louise at 1-1 on the season. Louise will see Brazos on the road this upcoming Friday night.

Deferring the ball to the second half might not be the message you want to send to the Louise Hornets anymore after routing the Bloomington Bobcats at Hornet Stadium Friday night.

Bloomington chose to face the Hornets offense first after winning the toss, Louise junior running back Tayveon Kimble took his first touch, to the house for seven points.

