El Campo basketball took down both the Wharton Runnin’ Tigers and the Lady Tigers in Wharton on Friday night.
The Lady Tigers came a three from forcing overtime, but the Ladybirds held on ultimately 50-47. The Ricebirds withstood a feisty Wharton team early only to outrun the Runnin’ Tigers in their 57-38 win.
The Ricebirds are 5-0 in district play for the first time in more than a decade. With the win, the Ladybirds are now 3-3 in district, they are one game ahead of Wharton for fourth place with six games left.
The El Campo program will play Sealy on the road on Friday.
Wharton ran with El Campo as long as they could, until the Ricebirds started to separate in the second half, thanks to nearly 30 points from junior Oliver Miles.
El Campo rushed out to a 21-12 lead midway through the second half. The Runnin’ Tigers hit El Campo with a 10-2 run to pull within one point at the close of the first half.
Miles in the second half went off for 19 of his game-high 27 points, which included two highlight one-handed slams and a fadeaway three in front of the Wharton bench.
“(I was) just being a confident player (tonight) and a confidant shooter, stepping up for my team, basically that’s what was what is working for me,” Miles said.
Miles and the Ricebirds’ confidence showed as their defense tightened around Wharton forcing tough shots and turnovers. El Campo’s defense held Wharton to zero made threes.
“(We) stayed patient and things started breaking apart,” Miles said. “(We were) hitting shots and making layups and getting steals on the other end (of the court).”
El Campo junior guard Jake Samaripa started the Ricebirds run in the third quarter with a long three. After back-to-back Wharton turnovers, Miles added another three, quickly putting the Ricebirds ahead 29-22.
Wharton stopped the run with a putback from senior Edward Sanders, but El Campo again added another three from Miles to make it an eight-point game.
El Campo’s offense and defense continued to roll and in the fourth quarter, Miles grabbed both of his dunks off Wharton turnovers. His second slam bought a roar from both sides of the gym.
Along with Miles, junior guard La’Darian Lewis also was in double-digit scoring with 14 points, going six for six at the free throw line.
El Campo is one game away from finishing the first leg of district play undefeated.
Tied midway through the fourth quarter, the El Campo Ladybirds went on a 10-4 run, putting them in control late in the game. Wharton did not give up and came up with defensive stops to give them a chance in the closing seconds.
Ladybird senior guard Melanie Nunez made free throws during the run and was a big factor going seven for eight at the line, making six in the fourth. El Campo senior Tyra Owens made two layups helping El Campo go up 48-42 with under two minutes left in the game.
“We picked up the (defense) in the second half and it’s keeping us together,” Nunez said.
A Wharton steal and putback on a missed layup kept the Lady Tigers within striking distance late.
El Campo tried to extend their lead on the following two possessions but only came away with two made free throws.
Wharton couldn’t capitalize with back-to-back turnovers. Trailing six points with 30 seconds left, Lady Tigers Angel Hargrove hit a deep three to make it a one-score game.
Wharton tried to steal the ball from El Campo, but fouled putting them on the line. The Ladybirds missed both shots, giving Wharton one final chance. Hargrove once again tried to play hero, and with one second left, launched the ball from nearly the same spot as before but this time the shot was short and the Ladybirds survived the Lady Tigers’ comeback attempt.
“We’ve either been blowing teams out or losing (tight) games, a (game) like this is definitely going to get us in the gym and make us better,” Nunez said.
Owens had a game-high 19 points and freshman Riannah Miles added in 17 more points. Miles also hit both of El Campo’s threes Friday night. Overall, the Ladybirds made more than 65 percent of their free throws.
