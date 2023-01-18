Up, Up And Down

El Campo junior Oliver Miles floats above the rim with the ball as he gets ready to jam in down for two of his 27 points Friday night on the road in Wharton.

El Campo basketball took down both the Wharton Runnin’ Tigers and the Lady Tigers in Wharton on Friday night.

The Lady Tigers came a three from forcing overtime, but the Ladybirds held on ultimately 50-47. The Ricebirds withstood a feisty Wharton team early only to outrun the Runnin’ Tigers in their 57-38 win.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.