Errors robbed the El Campo Ricebirds of an outright district championship against the Bellville Brahmas in a 9-1 loss on the road Friday night.
Already having beaten Bellville at home earlier in district play, another win by the Ricebirds (20-5-1, 7-2) would have given them the tie-breaker.
El Campo and Bellville had the same number of hits. Bellville capitalized on a series of walks and errors. Of the nine runs allowed by El Campo pitching, only two runs were earned.
“Everything that day was working against us,” El Campo coach Trent Popp said. “We didn’t have school so they were out of rhythm and the game started late. The pre-game wasn’t the best and we just didn’t play very well on top of that. It’s frustrating in a big game like that to lay an egg, but that’s just baseball. Sometimes you play like world beaters and sometimes you just can’t beat anybody.”
Despite only six hits, El Campo had baserunners throughout the game. The Ricebirds had a base runner make it to at least second base in five innings, only once did they get the clutch hit to drive a score across.
In the top of the fourth trailing 4-0, with one out and senior Jackson David on first after a single, senior Tyler Baklik doubled to centerfield to bring home El Campo’s lone run of the game. Baklik and six of Ricebirds got left on base against Bellville.
A manageable three-run game got out of hand in the bottom of the fifth. After a Bellville walk and single to start the inning, a bunt back to the pitcher was thrown away, both runs would score on El Campo’s fifth error of the game to make it 6-1 with two at-bats left for the Ricebirds.
El Campo has played clean baseball this baseball. In El Campo’s four previous games, they had one error combined.
“In all five of our losses we’ve walked more than six people and had more than five errors, that’s a recipe for a loss in baseball,” Popp said.
El Campo can’t let losing out on the district championship affect them in their finale. A loss to Wharton and a win by Sealy would tie them and force a play in game to decide second and third place.
The Ricebirds will have a playoff tuneup game against West Columbia on the road at 6 p.m. All proceeds from the game will be given to the Jacob Harton Family as the former El Campo football standout and West Columbia coach continues his fight against multiple sclerosis.
