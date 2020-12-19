The Louise Hornets football team made improvements in 2020. The Hornets added more wins from a year ago and they picked up more all-district awards.
Louise ended the year with seven players earning 10 first-team all-district selections. A season ago, the Hornets had one player receive one all-district award.
“We were greatly improved from a season ago,” Louise Head Coach Joe Bill said. “We had a good district (performance), our kids played well and they got some deserved recognition.”
Senior Daylon Machicek earned first-team honors on offense and defense as a running back and a middle linebacker. Machicek was a quarterback for the Hornets, but ran the ball effectively and was the team’s leading rusher with 726 yards and 20 total touchdowns. Machicek was also an important piece of the Hornets’ defense.
“The thing about Daylon is he’s a tremendous offensive threat and that was the one thing we lacked last year. “(Daylon) just gave us a termeundous amount of offensive output being the threat that he is,” Bill said. “(At linebacker) he was the quarterback of the defense and helped get kids lined up. He also had a nose for the football, being a senior and well-seasoned.”
The Hornets had two other players earn first-team honors on both offense and defense. Juniors Chris Vasquez and Daniel Gaona III getting recognized on the offensive and defensive line.
“Those guys were steady defensive players. they were difficult to move and block,” Bill said. “They both played guard and we ran (a lot of offense behind them). Those two guys were the anchor of our offense, we had a freshman playing center and two (new tackles).”
Senior Rogeric Schooler received first-team honors as a wide receiver. Schooler was the Hornets’ lone first-team all-district player from last season as running back. However, with Machicek healthy it allowed them to utilize Schooler’s playmaking on the outside. Schooler this season caught 15 passes for 366 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 24.4 yards per catch.
“He was a deep threat and it allowed us to stretch the field,” Bill said. “It made teams take a defender out of the box because they had to worry about Rogeric.”
The final Hornet earning first-team all-district recognition as an offensive player was junior Blayke Yeager for his work at fullback. Yeager had 230 yards rushing and two touchdowns, but his blocking is what stood out.
“Anytime we ran an ISO play for Daylon, he’d blow people up,” Bill said. “I know against Auga Dulce he had a great game, because of the way he blocks, he knocked a couple of people out of the game. He was a very effective lead blocker.”
Sophomore defensive back Andrew Huerta secured the Hornets’ final first-team all-district honor on defense.
“He had a couple of picks. In his alignment on the backend, he made a bunch of tackles and being in on a lot of plays, teams and coaches recognize that,” Bill said.
On special teams, sophomore Roy Arrambide was a first-team all-district placekicker.
The Hornets youth had a strong showing on the second-team all-district.
Huerta and freshman Holden Watson earned second-team honors as wide receivers. Sophomore Damien Gundelach was recognized on the second-team for his work on the offensive line. Freshman defensive back Kyle Anderson and sophomore outside linebacker Adam Rosas received second-team recognition. Yaegar also earned second-team honors as a utility defensive player.
“It’s always good to get those second-teamers recognized and it gives them confidence that coaches are watching them and respect them,” Bill said.
Rounding out the Hornets honors is freshmen center Pete Galvan and sophomore running back Andrew Bell and freshman defensive end Tayvion Kimble, all earning honorable mentions.
Hornets earning academic all-district are senior Dylan Bronikowsky, Machicek, Schooler, Vasquez, Gaona, Huerta, Gundelach and Galvan.
