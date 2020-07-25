Wharton County’s Memo Rodriguez and his team Houston Dynamo will not be advancing in the Major League Soccer Is Back Tournament.
The Dynamo needed a win over the LA Galaxy Thursday night to advance to the knock out stage of the tournament.
After leading 1-0 for nearly the whole game, a late goal by the Galaxy in stoppage time ended the Dynamo’s run in the group stage of play.
Rodriguez, who graduated from El Campo High School, scored two goals for the Dynamo during the tournament. Both of his goals came during the Dynamo’s 3-3 tie with Los Angeles FC.
Rodriguez started all three games and took 11 shots, four coming on goal.
Rodriguez grew up in Wharton County, but played his soccer with the Dynamo Academy.
He is in his fifth year with the Dynamo after signing a homegrown contract. In his career, he has 12 goals and six assists.
The tournament is taking place in Orlando with no fans in attendance and it’s unclear if, or when, the Dynamo’s season will be re-started.
The tournament is scheduled to conclude on Aug. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.