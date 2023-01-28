The last time the El Campo Ricebirds were undefeated district champions in basketball, gas was 33 cents a gallon, ice cream was 59 cents a carton at the grocery store, and no player or coach on the current team was alive.
Being a football town, successful basketball teams have been few and far between in the last five-plus decades. It was 1967 the last time El Campo fans were able to see an undefeated basketball team.
Playing Dulles, West Columbia, Bay City, Angleton and Lamar 55 years ago, the Ricebirds went 10-0 in the district and reeled off 31 straight wins before losing in the first round of the playoffs.
With a 7-0 district record the 2022-2023 version of the Brids are five wins away from joining the 1967 team in the rare feat. El Campo swept the first round of district play against Sealy, Bellville, Wharton, Brookshire Royal, Navasota and Needville. They opened the second leg of district with a rocking chair win over Bellville, inching them closer to perfection.
“We got five more games in district and I’d love to go undefeated and win district, but we’re going to take it one game at a time,” El Campo coach Kevin Lewis said. “Right now to be 7-0, I’m going to enjoy (the record) and I’m proud of my guys, but we still go a lot of work to do.”
In 1967, El Campo was co-champions with Wharton, defeating them in a play-in game for the right to go to the playoffs, back when only one team made the playoffs. In 1979, they were co-champs again with Victoria and beat them in a play-in game. El Campo was an outright district champion in 1997, but was not undefeated, with a 10-2 district record.
This is been a far climb for the hoops program, just four years ago, they were in the midst of a long district losing streak. Former Ricebird coach Chris Burrows, started El Campo on the right track grabbing their first district win, ending a 33-game district losing streak four years ago.
El Campo added Lewis to the coaching ranks and quickly turned the program around, coming close to making the playoffs in his first year. Lewis’ Birds last year, made the playoffs, breaking a five-year playoff drought, coming two points away from beating a top-25 Houston Furr team.
Despite losing the team’s best player to graduation in Trinceton Foley, El Campo has taken a big step forward this year. Ricebird juniors Oliver Miles and La’Dairan Lewis have taken their game to another level, leading the team in scoring. The press defense has allowed El Campo to turn into the Running Ricebirds, getting fast breaks in the pedal-to-the-metal style of play.
Overall, including last season, El Campo has only made the playoffs eight times since 1955. Only two El Campo teams have gone past the first round in 2001 and 1969, no team has ever won a second playoff game since at least 1955, according to Leader-News research.
