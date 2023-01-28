Long Range Shooter

El Campo junior Keshunn Smith stays with a Bellville guard down the court while the Ricebirds apply their full-court press. Smith has been key for the Ricebirds late, knocking down seven threes in the past two games. El Campo is five wins away from an undefeated district record.

The last time the El Campo Ricebirds were undefeated district champions in basketball, gas was 33 cents a gallon, ice cream was 59 cents a carton at the grocery store, and no player or coach on the current team was alive.

Being a football town, successful basketball teams have been few and far between in the last five-plus decades. It was 1967 the last time El Campo fans were able to see an undefeated basketball team.

