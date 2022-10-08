Through the first round of district play, the El Campo Ladybirds have only suffered one loss to Bellville and are currently the second seed. If the Ladybirds can hold on to the second place, it will be their best finish since 2017.
“I really like how we’re growing and meshing (together),” Ladybird junior setter Kaitlyn Stephenson said. “I feel like (we’re responding to negative plays) and we come back together even stronger. It’s what is really (helping) us and it makes us a good team and we untie when that happens. It’s really making us a lot strong this season.”
Stephenson pointed out how the girls were able to respond following a tough three-set loss to Bellville.
Following that game, they beat Navasota in five sets, Needville in four and Royal in Wharton in sweeps.
“After that Bellville game, we had a long, long talk as a team. That really helped us and brought us together and I think we’re doing really well and I think we’re going to be even better in the second round,” Stephenson said.
El Campo did not play a game on Tuesday allowing them more time to work on themselves as they get ready for the final leg of district play. Ladybird coach Brittany Oruonyehu shared she wanted to see the girls serves improve.
“We need our serves back. We haven’t been serving consistently as we have during the beginning of the season. I want to see more offensive plays happen, overall more team kills, not just from our twin towers,” Oruonyehu said.
The Ladybirds play Bellville Tuesday in El Campo. If the Ladybirds can upset Bellville, it will tie the teams for first place with four games left in the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.