Kaitlyn Stephenson

Following that game, they beat Navasota in five sets, Needville in four and Royal in Wharton in sweeps.

Through the first round of district play, the El Campo Ladybirds have only suffered one loss to Bellville and are currently the second seed. If the Ladybirds can hold on to the second place, it will be their best finish since 2017.

“I really like how we’re growing and meshing (together),” Ladybird junior setter Kaitlyn Stephenson said. “I feel like (we’re responding to negative plays) and we come back together even stronger. It’s what is really (helping) us and it makes us a good team and we untie when that happens. It’s really making us a lot strong this season.”

