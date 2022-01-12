The Louise Hornets showed well in district play, coming in third place with an extra win, which helped them earn 11 all-district honors.
Louise earned themselves two extra honors compared to last year, including one of District 16’s highest honors.
Hornet senior running back and linebacker Blayke Yeager earned the district’s Utility Player of the Year. Yeager was one of only two non Falls City players who received one of the district’s top awards.
Yeager averaged nearly seven yards a carry and scored four touchdowns. On defense, he was a solid tackler and covered the field sideline to sideline.
“He’s not very big in stature, but he has a big heart. He played multiple positions for us. I think he would play every position on the football field if we gave him the chance,” Louise head coach Joe Bill said. “He’s a senior and he’s going to be tough to replace. Great kid and always gives great effort and that’s what makes him special.”
Yeager on defense against Woodsboro had an interception and a fumble recovery and was often the second leading tackler on the team. His best offensive game came against the state finalist, Falls City, rushing for 104 yards on 11 carries.
Three fellow seniors in Chris Vasquez, Daniel Gaona III and D’Adrian Espitia, earned five all-district honors.
Espitia returned to football this season, after not playing last year and was a force on the defensive line, earning first-team recognition.
“He had a great year this year. Worked hard and he made an impact,” Bill said.
Gaona and Vasquez have been stalwarts of the Hornets offensive line for multiple seasons and closed their high school career with first-team honors, for the second straight year. Vasquez was named a first-team defensive line, for the third straight season. Gaona, a first-team defensive lineman last year, made the switch to linebacker and was named to the first team.
“(Both) were pretty much unanimous last year and here they are unanimous again,” Bill said. “Every coach in district voted for them and that’s very special and a great honor that the coaches recognized their hard work and talent.”
Bill noted, the work Gaona made in making the switch from having his hand on the ground throughout his career, to playing upright.
Gaona led the Hornets in tackles in each district game, his best game coming against Pettus with 15. On the defensive line, Espitia and Vasquez did many chances for tackles as they took up space to free the linebackers.
Louise junior Andrew Huerta earned first team honors as a defensive back, his second straight on defense. Fellow junior, Alan Rosas, an outside linebacker was named to the first team. Rosas was named to the second team last year.
Both will be a key part of the Hornets’ defense as seniors this next season.
“(Alan) came around and made some big plays on defense and we expect much bigger things next year,” Bill said. “(Huerta) did a great job with us and we expect him to step up as a leader. (Huerta) was around the football a lot. Both those boys are very coachable.”
Huerta earned first-team honors on offense as well. At wide receiver, he led the team with 224 yards and two touchdowns.
Hornet sophomore running back Tayveon Kimble received first-team honors. He tore through defenses picking up 1,045 yards and 15 touchdowns on 122 carries.
Bill will count on both next season to keep their offense as a top team in district.
“(Huerta) has great hands and a very versatile athlete that can play multiple positions and has a lot of talent,” Bill said. (Kimble) is just a sophomore and (we’re) looking for him to get bigger and better for next year. In our scheme and our offense, coaches knew he was our main threat.”
Hornet junior Roy Arrambide rounded out Louise’s first-team honors, picking up recognition as the district’s top punter and kicker. This is Arrambide’s second straight first-team kicker honor.
This past season, Arrambide nailed a 45-yard field goal, Bill said.
“He has a great, great ability,” Bill said. “He’s got the talent to get a scholarship as a senior. He’s a tremendous weapon who can pin teams deep with kicks in the endzone.”
Louise had three second-team defensive honors which were given to junior defensive lineman Marco Torres and sophomores, defensive back Kyle Anderson and outside linebacker Trey Drozd. The offense had three second-team honors with Torres, a tackle, and sophomores, center Pete Galvan and wide receiver Holden Watson earning recognition.
A pair of juniors on defense in Ethan Resendez and Damien Gundelach earned honorable mention.
The Hornets also had numerous academic honors, with Gaona earning an academic all-state honorable mention.
Kyle Anderson, Matthew Lewis, Andrew Bell, Josh Gomez, Yeager, Kimble, Resendez, Huerta, Gundelach, Vasquez, Galvan, Espitia and Gaona were named to academic all-district.
