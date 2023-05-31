rd in representing Wharton County at the state seven-on-seven tournament in College Station in late June.
East Bernard clinched their spot in early May at the Brazos tournament and Louise will get their chance at Rice Consolidated on Thursday.
Louise spent the last few weeks as part of the Ganado league, playing against Edna, Industrial and Ganado, all larger schools.
The Hornets will see Ganado again Thursday and they’ll also play Somerville and Brazos as they look to make the state tournament for only the second time in school history. Louise last made it to College Station in 2018.
“Our chances are looking pretty good,” Louise head coach Manny Freeland said. “It’s great competition and we play Brazos and Sommerville (during the season) and we get an inside look at them and they do with us, but it’s good to go against them.”
Leading the Hornets under center is retuning quarterback Conner Gonzalez, an incoming sophomore. Gonzalez missed the final six games his freshmen year after suffering a season-ending injury during the district opener.
Freeland has liked a lot of what he’s seen from Gonzalez during seven-on-seven the last few weeks.
“I’m excited to see how much more he’s going to grow (as a quarterback),” Freeland said. “Heading into his sophomore year, you can see he’s still going through growing pains, but it’s good growing pains. I can see what he’s going to become and he can see it. He’s buying in.”
While it’s not football, Freeland said Gonzalez feels comfortable moving players around the field and leading the offense.
Along with Gonzalez, incoming senior Benjamin Blanco is back playing seven-on-seven, he also suffered a season-ending injury in the same game.
Gonzalez has several targets including incoming seniors Jayden Brown, Kyle Anderson and Tayveon Kimble.
Despite being a running back, during their final league play game against Edna, Kimble put on a catching display, making big-time grabs, some coming in traffic against multiple defenders.
“The things that we can do with Tayveon is tremendous,” Freeland said. “We can put him at a slot receiver and we can put him outside by himself. He’s every bit of 6’ 1.5” and 200 pounds and he’s still running the same speed and it’s really helping us.”
NEEDVILLE SQT
Wharton and El Campo both played in the Needville State Qualifying Tournament earlier this month but neither earned a spot at state.
El Campo played tight games but went winless at the tournament.
Hamshire-Fannett beat El Campo 21-13, Brookshire Royal beat El Campo 18-7 and in the fianle, Sealy beat El Campo 15-7.
Wharton was able to pick up one win, but was shutout in their other two games.
Needville beat Wharton 36-0, Stafford beat Wharton 19-0 and in the finale, Wharton beat Houston Wheatley 20-14.
