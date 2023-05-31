Stingers

Louise incoming sophomore quarterback Conner Gonzalez, above, rolls out and looks down field at his passing options as head football coach Manny Freeland points out the open man, against the Ganado Indians in Ganado last Monday afternoon. Also pictured (l-r) incoming senior Benjamin Blanco, coach Tyler Collins and coach Micah Swanson. Pictured below: Louise incoming senior Tayveon Kimble is tagged by two Ganado defenders after making a catch thrown by Gonzalez. The Hornets will play in the Rice Consolidated tournament Thursday morning.

rd in representing Wharton County at the state seven-on-seven tournament in College Station in late June.

East Bernard clinched their spot in early May at the Brazos tournament and Louise will get their chance at Rice Consolidated on Thursday.

