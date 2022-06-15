Two points kept El Campo from winning their second straight state qualifying lineman challenge.
El Campo, among a sea of 5A and 6A schools came in second place in the Lineman Warzone Challenge Saturday morning in Willis, earning a trip back to state to defend thechampionship won last year.
“Ton of 6A schools there and every coach who was there told me how impressed they were with our boys and how they competed,” El Campo offensive line coach Jacob Clay said. “It was a good day for us and got our boys a little confident.”
Willis won the challenge with 53 points and El Campo finished with 55 points.
El Campo won four events, the most of any school, placing first in the farmers’ walk, the big man relay, tire flip and the obstacle course.
“We try our hardest and we go 110 percent. We don’t stop on every play. We try to be the best out of everyone in this competition,” Ricebird senior Alex Figirova said.
In the 10 events, not counting tug-of-war, El Campo’s A-team had seven top-five finishes.
While the Ricebirds’ big men showed they have plenty of speed to burn, they put on a power display beating two teams in tug-of-war and came less than a foot from a third win in the event, which would have likely secured first place overall in the qualifying.
In the obstacle course, El Campo’s A-team had a time of 1:48, two seconds faster than Katy Tompkins. El Campo’s B-team was third with a time of 1:51.
El Campo was three-tenths of a second away from breaking one minute in the tire flip with a time of 1:00.34, beating Willis by one second. El Campo’s B-team was eighth with a time of 1:14.90.
El Campo had a wide margin of victory in the big man relay with a time of 1:53.5, they were four seconds faster than Spring. El Campo’s B-team was eighth with a time of 2:02.19.
El Campo broke one minute in the farmers’ walk with a time of 59.89, three seconds faster than Willis. El Campo’s B-team placed fourth with a time of 1:05.35.
“We compete and our kids know this and they’ve been through this last year,” Clay said. “They know how it works and I don’t think they’re scared of (bigger schools) and that’s the big thing.”
The Ricebirds B-team fared well but won’t advance to state, finishing in 14th place with 151 points. El Campo’s B-team beat out Conroe, Magnolia, Caney Creek, Dekaney and Bryan Rudder’s A-teams.
The State Lineman Challenge will be held at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene on June 25.
State last year included the 10 events El Campo competed in Willis Saturday. But they added two new events in the monster sled, which had two linemen sitting on a sled while three teammates pushed it and the truck pull, where linemen pulled a large truck for 20 yards.
