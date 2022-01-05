Former Wharton Tiger standout B.J. Baylor is forgoing his final year at Oregon State and declaring for the NFL draft, he announced on his social media Tuesday.
Baylor, a redshirt junior, was a running back for four seasons with the Oregon State Beavers. The former Tiger, in his first full season, rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 2021.
“I want to thank all the coaches that were with me through my five years at (Oregon State) for giving me an opportunity to achieve my goal,” Baylor shared on his social media.
Baylor had the 13th most yards in college football this past season, rushing for 1,337 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per carry with 13 touchdowns. He had four games with at least 150 yards rushing this season. In his career, he played 40 games for the Beavers racking up 1,733 yards.
With the Tigers in his senior year, he was three yards shy of 2,000 yards and was named the District Offensive MVP.
There is only one Wharton County player in the NFL currently, former El Campo Ricebird, Joey Hunt, who is on the Indianapolis Colts roster. He was drafted in the sixth round in 2016.
The last Tiger drafted in the NFL was Lamar Lathon who was drafted 15th by the Houston Oilers in 1990.
