The Louise Hornets today had their first taste of simulated football as they’re allowed to have full contact of the season.
Since adding helmets on Monday, the first official practice of the year, the Hornets have been improving over the week in the hot early morning Louise sun.
“They’ve been very productive,” Hornets Head Coach Joe Bill said. “(Students) have really caught on and have been looking pretty good. We’ve been impressed with some of them, but we’ll find out for real when we go full-contact Saturday.”
Given how spring sports went in Louise with the school shutting down because of COVID-19 concerns, full pads and full contact are a welcomed sight.
“Just being able to be out here with other (students) and get out there and practice and play some football, they’re excited about it.”
From helmets on Monday, Louise added shoulder pads to their gear on Wednesday to get ready for this morning’s work at Hornet stadium.
Despite losing a large senior class through graduation, the Hornets have seen a decent number of students turn out for football early on.
As a smaller school, they count on numbers for depth to give starters a break. In the first week of practice, they’ve seen nearly 30 kids show up to play.
“We have decent numbers, I think we’ve had 29 (students), so we’re excited,” Bill said.
