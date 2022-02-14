El Campo Ricebirds football isn’t sending one or two athletes to the next level, four seniors signed their national letter of intent last Wednesday to play in college.
Three Ricebird defensive backs, Isaiah Anderson, David Ursery and DK Ward, signed their letter of intent to play football in Abiline with the Hardin–Simmons Cowboys.
A fourth Ricebird, in lineman Kerry North, signed his letter of intent to play for the Texas A&M–Kingsville Javelinas.
All four signed in front of friends, teachers, family and coaches in the Ricebirds’ new meeting room.
“I told them the (other day), this doesn’t need to be the highlight of their career. This is the start... The highlight needs to be when they walk across the stage in four-five years, get their degree after a good career in college,” El Campo Athletic Director Chad Worrell said.
The large class of Ricebird signings is one of the biggest in recent memory.
“I’ve told the kids and parents if a kid wants to play college football, we’ll find them a place to play,” Worrell said.
Passing against the Ricebirds got tougher as the year went along in large part to Ward, Anderson and Ursery playing big roles on the back end of the defense. The trio next year is looking to turn heads as a group for the Cowboys.
The trio is close and playing together was something they wanted to do.
“It was a big goal for me to be playing with my brothers,” Ursery said. “We all got the same offers and we all got the same opportunity. It was an amazing thing that we got the opportunity to go to college together.”
“We all had more (offers) but this was the best fit for all of us. We talked about what we could do if we all stayed together. This was the best option for all of us,” Anderson said.
“We’re really close. I’m with these guys every day,” Ward said. “I feel like we can all go up there and start, honestly... We all bring something special to the table.”
In college, Ward and Ursery are even rooming together. The trio will see each other in classes too, with all three planning on majoring in business.
Anderson as the Ricebirds starting quarterback this past season, played corner as well when needed. His play on defense earned him first-team all-district for the second year in a row.
Anderson moved to corner his junior season and came down with a couple of interceptions. During his senior year, he took another step forward and started to feel like he could play in college, he said.
“When I got the offer HSU (my parents) were excited and congratulating me. (They) told me this is only the beginning. You still got to keep going and keep working,” Anderson said.
“Isaiah can do so many things and his versatility will definitely open some doors for him at the next level,” Hardin-Simmons Head Coach Jesse Burleson said.
Ward had a big senior season, which increased his confidence, allowing him to believe he could play on the next level.
“(My family) was really proud of me. Knowing what happened with COVID and our class,” Ward said. “They were looking more towards the education part. Football is (there) but you also need your degree, and I understand that a lot.”
Ward played many hats for the Ricebirds this past season and was a standout on both sides of the field, earning District 12’s Utility Player of the Year. He was a second-team all-district corner as junior.
“DK has the ability to be a game-changer in the secondary with his speed and ball skills,” Burleson said.
Ursery didn’t play much as a junior. However, with the opportunity to play as a senior, he knew was going to take full advantage and make a statement, giving him the mindset that he could play in college.
“Me having the opportunity with my brothers (Ward and Anderson) to go to college out of El Campo to go pursue my dreams was big,” Ursery said. “My family was pretty happy for me. Not many (people) in my family made it like (this) and got to pursue their dreams. I think I’m the first and that’s pretty big for my family.”
Ursery this season was named a first-team all-district corner.
“David has a limitless ceiling in our opinion and will be a guy that can make a positive difference,” Burleson said.
Worrell, while introducing the signees to the assembled crowd, mentioned how impressed the HSU coaching staff was of El Campo when they visited during the summer for the lineman challenge.
“We are extremely excited about all three of these Ricebirds becoming Cowboys. We plan on utilizing DK, Isaiah and David in our secondary. I believe these guys have the character, academic ability and athletic ability to be great assets in our program,” Burleson said. “We know that the standards of El Campo football are extremely high and we have those same high standards at Hardin Simmons University. We look forward to the opportunity to continue to transform these young men into being elite on and off the field. We would like to think coach Worrell, coach (Jacob) Clay and coach (Josh) Lehde for their help in this process. We are excited about the future for these young men and for HSU Cowboy Football.”
While football is over, you can still catch Ursery, Ward and Anderson during track season.
North also had an offer from Hardin-Simmons but is choosing to chart his own path, a little closer to home.
Kingsville
The Javelinas have been the home of many El Campo standouts throughout the years from Heath Sherman to North’s uncle Othell Robinson.
North had offers from a few different schools, but the Kingsville campus sold him.
“I just love it out there. How (the campus) looks, it looks good and it’s closer to home,” North said. “I got to meet a few people around there, it’s pretty cool.”
North has been a standout lineman for the Ricebirds for three years. As a sophomore, he was named to the first-team all-district team, and repeated it his junior season.
This past year, the Ricebirds used North on both sides of the ball and his play earned him the District 12 Lineman of the Year.
College football wasn’t something North thought about. However, during Christmas break, college coaches started to contact him unexpectedly.
“It felt great, every other day a coach would text me,” North said. “It just gives you more encouragement to go on and keep fighting.”
North at Kingsville will be making the transition to being a full-time defensive lineman.
This past season was his first year playing defensive line.
“Kerry is a versatile athlete who can play on both sides of the line of scrimmage. His physicality and high effort stuck out on film and after talking with Coach Worrell I knew that Kerry would be a great fit here in Kingsville,” Kingsville coach and area recruiting coordinator John Cotton said.
In college, Kerry wants to get into engineering but is undecided on a major.
Still more
On top of the four who signed, Worrell noted, two other Ricebirds will be playing college football next season.
Long snapper Carson Whittington signed a preferred walkon spot with Blinn College and while not signed yet, senior lineman Juan Leal has offers.
