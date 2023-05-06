Big game Brock Rod made another return, likely for the final time at home in his high school career, as he no-hit the Brazosport Exporters at Legacy Field 7-0 to win the first of a best-of-three series.
Rod, who’ll be pitching at Sam Houston State next season dominated the Exporters, with three walks keeping him from a perfect game.
“He’s thrown really well his last couple of outings. He was on last night and was extremely focused. Brazosport is a team that had won eight games in a row before last night and he no-hit them,” Ricebird coach Jacob Clay said.
Instead, the senior lefty had to settle for a 16-strikeout commanding performance, a career-high outing for Rod.
“It felt like everything (was working last night for him),” Clay said. “Personally, I thought he was throwing hard last night. We didn’t have a radar on him but a couple he threw were pretty firm.”
Rod was locked in throughout the game, starting the night with three straight strikeouts, two swinging, and the final looking.
Following a quick top of the first, the Ricebirds’ offense quickly got to work in the bottom half of the inning, batting around and scoring seven runs. In total, they sent 12 batters to the plate and had seven hits to fully take control of the Exporters.
Rod started off the big inning with a leadoff walk. Fellow senior Kyle Barosh followed with a single to put runners on first and second. The Exporters came back with a strikeout for the first out of the inning. Ricebird junior Oliver Miles laid down a beat, but beat out the throw, to lead the bases.
El Campo’s big left-handed hitter senior Bryce Rasmussen followed and took the first pitch he saw to right field for a double to make it 2-0 Ricebirds. El Campo sophomore James (Apple Jack) Dorotik belted a hit to centerfield for a two-run triple to make it a four-run lead. Ricebird senior Knonner Ewing followed with a single to make it 5-0. The offense continued marching to the plate, scoring another two runs before the inning finally came to an end.
The Exporters put two runners on once in the game, in the top of the fifth inning. With two outs and a runner on, Rod issued a second walk. Rod spotted the fifth batter in the inning with two balls to start the count, but he fired back with three straight strikes to get out of his only jam in the game.
El Campo needs one more win, in their next two games against the Exporters to advance to the area round. If they lost last night in Brazosport, game three will be today at 1 p.m. at Brazosport.
The winner of the series will meet the winner of Boerne and Cuero.
This was the fifth time he has struck out 10-plus batters in a game this year.
Rod in the past 14 innings at Legacy Field has allowed one hit. Rod in his last four outings has a 0.50 ERA in 18 innings of work, allowing one earned run and two hits while striking out 36 batters.
