Big Game Brock

El Campo senior Brock Rod fires a pitch towards the plate, he went on to punch out 16 batters in the game.

Big game Brock Rod made another return, likely for the final time at home in his high school career, as he no-hit the Brazosport Exporters at Legacy Field 7-0 to win the first of a best-of-three series.

Rod, who’ll be pitching at Sam Houston State next season dominated the Exporters, with three walks keeping him from a perfect game.

