The El Campo Ricebirds needed a big comeback to take down the Bellville Brahmas at Legacy Field Thursday night.
The Ricebirds (15-4-1, 3-1) trailed by five runs but inched back into the game picking up six runs in the final four innings. Ultimately El Campo tied Bellville in sixth 5-5 before walking it off in the bottom of the seventh.
In the bottom of the seventh, with one out and two runners on, Ricebird sophomore Bryce Rasmussen walked after a 10-pitch at-bat to load the bases.
El Campo freshman catcher Dean Poenitzsch looked at ball one and then took the next pitch he saw into centerfield, scoring senior Kaden Alcalais to end the game.
The win for the Ricebirds was their third in a row after a tough one-run loss to Sealy in the district opener.
El Campo senior Seth Hallinger pitched the final 3.1 innings, coming in for sophomore Brock Rod who left with an injury. Hallinger limited Bellville to two hits and two earned runs.
Alcalais and senior Nathan Willis scored four of the Ricebirds six runs.
“It was really important, probably the most important game of the year (so far),” Hallinger said. “We’re pretty stacked and even with our subs we’re a stacked (team).”
The Ricebirds close the first round of district play on the road against the Wharton Tigers.
El Campo, Bellville and Sealy are all tied for first in district.
LOUISE BASEBALL
The Louise Hornets closed out the first round of district play beating the Yorktown Wildcats 11-0.
The Hornets (5-8, 3-2) out hit and out pitched the Wildcats as they kept their grip on third place in distict.
The middle of the Hornets lineup did a lot of damage getting three hits from senior Daylon Machicek. Senior Matthew Marek contributed two hits. Between the two, they drove in four RBIs.
Louise junior Blake Yeager on the mound shut out the Wildcats quickly, using only 62 pitchings in his five innings of work.
Louise will play Schulenburg at Hornet Field on Friday.
