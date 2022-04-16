El Campo traveled to Sealy Monday night with baseball and softball coming away with wins.
The El Campo Ricebirds needed a few extra innings but prevailed, beating the Sealy Tigers 6-5, avenging a tough loss to open district play.
Sealy came from behind with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to send it into extra innings.
Both teams traded outs in the eighth inning.
With one out in the top of the ninth, El Campo sophomore Dean Poenitzsch walked on five pitches, his first time on base during the game. The Ricebirds followed with a hard hit but lined out to left, leaving Sealy one out away from going to the 10th. Poenitzsch stole second base two pitches into junior Taylor Manrriquez’ at-bat, his first of the night. With Poenitzsch on second, Manrriquez hit a single to centerfield. Poenitzsch scored to give El Campo a one-run lead.
In the bottom half of the inning, junior Kyle Barosh had a 1-2-3 inning to close out the game. Barosh earned the win, pitching the final 2.1 innings, allowing no base runners and striking out two Tiger batters.
Barosh was also the only Ricebird hitter who had a multi-hit game going 3/5 at the plate with a double and a run scored.
LADYBIRDS
The El Campo Ladybirds’ offense run-ruled their sixth straight team breezing past the Sealy Lady Tigers 14-3 on the road Monday night.
El Campo junior catcher Ashley Fisher drove in half of the Ladybirds offense Monday night with four hits and seven RBIs. A three run home run in the top of the first was her biggest hit and gave the Ladybirds a commanding 4-0 lead.
Ladybird junior Bridget Dorotik and freshman Carlee Bubela combined to throw six innings of hitless softball, their only blemish was 10 walks which allowed three runs to score. The pair struck out six batters.
El Campo senior Jordyn Lehde, juniors Morgan Russell and Kate Bubela and sophomore Keona Wells had two hits each. The Ladybirds as a team pounded Sealy for 15 hits. Eight of the Ladybirds’ nine batters scored at least one run.
LOUISE
The Louise Lady Hornets fell to the Shiner Lady Comanches 28-0 Tuesday on the road.
Freshman Hannah Ochoa was on base twice, senior Shea Kidwell had a double.
The Louise Hornets fell to the Shiner Comanches 21-0 Tuesday on the road.
