The Louise Hornets (2-5, 1-2) had a tough time slowing down the Burton Panthers (6-0, 3-0), falling 54-7 Thursday night on the road in Flatonia.
Louise hung with the Panthers for a short while, with senior Roy Arrambide connecting with junior Trayvon Kimble for a 20-yard score in the first quarter. Burton went on to score 47 unanswered points to keep them undefeated in district play.
With Burton’s field under construction, both teams agreed to meet in Flatonia. However, the game had to be moved up a day with Flatonia playing at home last night.
Louise will be back at Hornet Stadium next Friday with the Fall City Beavers coming to town. Falls City beat Yorktown 48-20 last night.
In the previous edition of the Leader-News, we used a photo labeled as Holden Watson. The photo was actually junior wide receiver/defensive back Kyle Anderson.
