Hornets Stung

With Burton’s field under construction, both teams agreed to meet in Flatonia. However, the game had to be moved up a day with Flatonia playing at home last night.

The Louise Hornets (2-5, 1-2) had a tough time slowing down the Burton Panthers (6-0, 3-0), falling 54-7 Thursday night on the road in Flatonia.

Louise hung with the Panthers for a short while, with senior Roy Arrambide connecting with junior Trayvon Kimble for a 20-yard score in the first quarter. Burton went on to score 47 unanswered points to keep them undefeated in district play.

