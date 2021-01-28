The El Campo Ladybirds swim team had their seven-year district championship streak broken last year.
The Ladybirds avenged that loss by blowing out 11 other schools by 58 points to win the district championship at the district meet Friday in Victoria.
The El Campo girls got contributions from junior Kendall Beal, who missed all of last year, and they won in the one meter dive for the first time ever helping them score 151 points for first-place finish. Victoria East finished in second place with 93 points.
“It was nice that we won,” Beal said. “Not (just) because we won, but we were all a team competing together. I feel like we worked hard. We gained more people and we made it to the top. We’re like sisters, more than teammates.”
The El Campo boys team had the Swimmer of the Meet but came in 15 points behind Victoria West.
The Ladybirds and Ricebirds swim team’s qualified for regionals in 19 of 24 events. In total, 19 El Campo swimmers punched their ticket to the regional swim meet at Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio Feb. 5-6th.
Beal missed all of last season with an injury and she had surgery before starting this year. However, those setbacks didn’t stop her Friday, winning three district championships, two as part of a relay team, and she was a district runner-up in a fourth event.
“It was so good (to be back). It was good to be back to normal,” Beal said.
The Ladybirds for the first time in school history added diving to their list of district championships. Ladybird freshman Holly Foegelle took home first place with 277.85 points.
“It was exciting knowing that I’m a freshman and I’ve already come this far,” Foegelle said. “It was really exciting hearing my name that I won and just realizing that no one has ever won district.”
Foegelle did not have much background in diving, but being a cheerleader helped her make the transition.
“I do cheer, so I flip a lot. I can do twists and stuff like that, diving was just easier than swimming,” Foegelle said.
Last year El Campo added diving with two girls competing, but neither qualified. This year not only will Foegelle go, but sophomore Margaret Evans also qualified, finishing third.
With no diving board in or around El Campo, the girls twice a week had to go to Victoria to get their practices in. To earn a score at the district meet, divers have to complete five different dives, for a total of 11 times.
Ricebird senior Gage Garner continued the boys’ streak of having the district Swimmer of the Meet the last three years. Garner was the district champion in four events, including two relays.
Garner won in the 100-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard medley relay, and 200-yard freestyle.
“It’s really good to kind of close out my senior year,” Garner said. “I did really good, I had all my best times.”
Every Ricebird who swam, advanced to the regional meet.
RESULTS
Top four advance
Event 1) Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay
District Champion El Campo (2:00.77)
1) Juliann Little, Riley Wallis, Kendall Beal, Rachel Evans
Event 2) Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay
District Champion (El Campo (1:46.95)
1) Kaden Beal, Gage Garner, Zane Garner, Carson Whittington
Event 3 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle
District Champion Victoria West (2:07.56)
4) Grace Evans (2:29.04)
5) Juliana Vasquez (2:48.62)
6) Ciara Frisbie (2:51.00)
7) Madisyn Molina (2:55.40)
Event 4) Boys 200 Yard Freestyle
District Champion Victoria West (1:57.16)
4) Kaden Beal (2:30.55)
Event 5) Girls 200 Yard IM
District Champion Victoria East (2:42.52)
2) Allison Evans (2:44.38)
Event 6) Boys 200 Yard IM
District Champion Victoria East (2:18.73)
5) David Vallejo (2:39.22)
Event 7) Girls 50 Yard Freestyle
District Champion East Bernard (25.33)
2) Kendall Beal (26.27)
3) Juliann Little (26.77)
4) Rachel Evans (26.91)
9) Alexandria You (30.83)
Event 8) Boys 50 Yard Freestyle
District Champion El Campo
1) Gage Garner (22.49)
4) Carson Whittington (24.35)
6) Dylan Cook (24.64)
15) Harris Mickelson (29.03)
Event 9) Girls 1 meter Diving
District Champion El Campo
1) Holly Foegelle (277.85 points)
3) Margaret Evans (244.05)
Event 12 Boys 100 Yard Butterfly
District Champion El Campo
1) Zane Garner (58.23)
4) David Vallejo (1:07.23)
Event 13 Girls 100 Yard Freestyle
District Champion East Bernard (55.05)
3) Rachel Evans (1:00.03)
5) Riley Wallis (1:03.95)
6) Grace Evans (1:07.26)
9) Ciara Frisbie (1:14.67)
Event 14) Boys 100 Yard Freestyle
District Champion Victoria West (51.36)
3) Dylan Cook (55.02)
7) Carson Whittington (57.24)
Event 17 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
District Champion El Campo (1:49.73)
1) Kendall Beal, Riley Wallis, Juliann Little, Rachel Evans
Event 18 Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
District Champion El Campo (1:35.65)
1) Carson Whittington, Dylan Cook, Zane Garner, Gage Garner
Event 19 Girls 100 Yard Backstroke
District Champion El Campo
1) Kendall Beal (1:05.04)
2) Juliann Little (1:09.92)
4) Juliana Vasquez (1:24.45)
Event 20) Boys 100 Yard Backstroke
District Champion El Campo
1) Zane Garner (58.59)
3) Kaden Beal (1:08.97)
Event 21) Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke
District Champion El Campo
1) Riley Wallis (1:16.26)
3) Allison Evans (1:25.32)
9) Alexandria You (1:45.71)
Event 22) Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke
District Champion El Campo
1) Gage Garner (1:02.58)
Event 23 Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
District Champion Bay City (4:12.64)
3) Grace Evans, Allison Evans, Ciara Frisbie, Madisyn Molina (4:49.08)
Event 24 Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
District Champion Bay City (3:40.97)
2) David Vallejo, Kaden Beal, Harris Mickelson, Dylan Cook (3:59.35)
