Long Time Hoop Shooter

El Campo junior Oliver Miles reaches for a rebound during a game against West Columbia last week. Miles, along with the rest of his family, before dawning the red and white of El Campo competed in Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot. Miles is one of two El Campo athletes that have made it to nationals.

With basketball season underway, the annual El Campo Elks Lodge hoop shoot is getting closer. Area youth will get to test their skills come Jan, 14. competing, in a free throw contest, free of charge put on by the Elks Lodges of El Campo.

El Campo has had two different free throw shooters reach the national level in the history of the hoop shot. Former Ladybird standout Mya Shorter and current Ricebird hooper Oliver Miles.

