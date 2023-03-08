Eight stolen bases helped the Boling Bulldog’s senior speedster Jaxson Urbanek earn Wharton County Baseball player of the Week honors for games from Feb. 28 through March 4.
With Urbanek’s legs, bat and his right arm, he helped the Bulldogs go 4-1 this past week, including three wins in the Rockport tournament.
“He is the leader of our team. I can ask him to do anything,” Bulldogs coach Brent Tritschler said. “He was a little behind from basketball but is coming into form. He is the best base runner we have and can put pressure on the defense.”
The senior Bulldog in five games had a .421 batting average, including two triples and a double while driving in seven runs, he also used his eye to draw six walks. Urbanek scored five runs and picked up steals in four games. With his arm, he threw a complete game against Goliad allowing one earned run in six innings. He also tossed an inning against Kempner.
East Bernard - Clayton Fajkus (junior) tossed a five-inning no-hitter against Rice Consolidated, striking out five batters. Fajkus had three hits and three RBIs in four games.
Boling - Jerrick Garcia (sophomore) came close to hitting .500 in the Bulldogs’ six games, collecting eight hits, including two doubles. Garcia also scored six runs and drove in seven runs.
El Campo - Brock Rod (senior) pitched four innings against Sweeny allowing one hit while striking out seven batters. Rod had a .529 batting average to go with two doubles and two triples while scoring six runs and driving in seven Ricebirds.
El Campo - Kyle Barosh (senior) had a .352 batting average and stole four bases in six games. As the leadoff, he drove in seven Ricebirds and scored six runs.
