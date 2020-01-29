For the first time in seven years, the El Campo Ricebirds swimming team did not leave the Victoria as the boys or girls district champions.
Coming into the meet Friday night the team was down a key swimmer who’s been out since the start of the year with a season-ending injury. The Ricebirds pretty much knew to continue the girls’ district championship streak to an eighth year was going to be all but impossible. However, with a couple finishes a little higher, they might have pulled off the long shot.
Instead, both the boys and girls teams took home second-place.
“A lot of our kids swam up and had good swims,” Ricebirds Coach Richard Nava said. “We’re happy with getting second and second. We swam our best and we’re happy. All the kids are happy and none of the kids are walking around with their heads down.”
While the team did not pick up a district championship, overall the Ricebirds finished first in seven events with seniors Conner Williams and Camryn Jansky and junior Gage Garner getting six first-place finishes.
Williams got a first-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle and he helped the 400-yard freestyle relay team take home a first-place finish, which was enough to win his third straight male district swimmer of the meet.
Following football, Williams missed a large chunk of the swimming season sitting out with an injury, but he was able to make it back and compete on the swimming team in his senior year.
“He had a great meet with one month of practice and he’s really looking good,” Nava said.
El Campo will send a large contingent of swimmers to the regional meet this Friday to the Don Cook Natatorium in Sugar Land.
WHARTON
The Wharton Tigers swim team will send swimmers to the regional meet after picking up seven top-four finishes at the district Friday night. The girls swim team took home a third-place finish.
RESULTS
Event 1) Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay
Winning time 1:59.44 (Victoria West)
2) Camryn Jansky, Allison Evans, Morgan Pierce, Rachel Evans (2:06.24)
3) Madeline Wind, Madison Evanicky, Mia Hamlin, Ashley Guajardo (WHARTON 2:15.29)
Event 2) Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay
Winning time 1:44.05 (Victoria West)
2) Zane Garner, Gage Garner, Conner Williams, Reid Williams (1:45.02)
Event 3) Girls 200 Yard Freestyle
Winning time 2:11.66 (Victoria West)
2) Ashely Guajardo (WHARTON 2:22.75)
3) Grace Evans (2:24.32)
5) Riley Respondek (2:31.30)
9) Madeline Wind (WHARTON 2:59.14)
11) Madisyn Molina (3:15.70)
Event 4) Boys 200 Yard Freestyle
Winning time 1:55.29 (Victoria West)
3) Reid Williams (2:09.28)
6) Colby Williams (2:30.24)
Event 5) Girls 200 Yard IM
Winning time 2:14.50 (Victoria West)
3) Mia Hamlin (WHARTON 2:44.24)
Event 7) Girls 50 Yard Freestyle
Winning time) Camryn Jansky (26.00)
4) Rachel Evans (27.44)
6) Margaret Evans (28.64)
8) Madison Evanicky (WHARTON 30.10)
10) Allison Evans (30.35)
Event 8) Boys 50 Yard Freestyle
Winning time Conner Williams (22.16)
5) Carson Whitington (25.35)
7) Andrew Howell (WHARTON 25.87)
9) Dylan Cook (26.97)
15) Gage Gaona (WHARTON 29.76)
Event 11) Girls 100 Yard Butterfly
Winning time 1:02.89 9
29.27 33.62 (Victoria West)
3) Morgan Pierce (1:07.89)
4) Mia Hamlin (WHARTON 1:08.19)
5) Riley Respondek (1:14.05)
Event 12) Boys 100 Yard Butterfly
Winning time) Gage Garner (56.34)
3) Zane Garner Garner (1:00.90)
7) David Vallejo (1:25.30)
Event 13) Girls 100 Yard Freestyle
Winning time 55.16 (Halletsville)
3) Rachel Evans (1:02.58)
4) Grace Evans (1:06.33)
10) Ciara Frisbie (1:31.97)
Event 14) Boys 100 Yard Freestyle
Winning time) Conner Williams (51.13)
5) Reid Williams (56.55)
9) Carson Whitington (1:00.18)
10) Dylan Cook (1:00.27)
11) Andrew Howell (WHARTON 1:02.65)
13) Gage Gaona (WHARTON 1:07.45)
Event 15) Girls 500 Yard Freestyle
Winning time 5:58 (Victoria West)
2) Morgan Pierce (6:01.74)
4) Ashley Guajardo (WHARTON 6:55.33)
Event 16) Boys 500 Yard Freestyle
Winning time 5:30.59 (Victoria West)
6) Colby Williams (6:57.47)
Event 17) Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Winning time) Rachel Evans, Allison Evans, Margaret Evans, Grace Evans (1:56.90)
2) Mia Hamlin, Madeline Wind, Madison Evanicky, Ashley Guajardo (WHARTON 1:57.73)
Event 18) Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Winning time 1:34.87 (Victoria West)
4) Dylan Cook, Carson Whitington, David Vallejo, Colby Williams (1:51.19)
Event 19) Girls 100 Yard Backstroke
Winning time 1:01.16 (Halletsville)
2) Camryn Jansky (1:02.16)
9) Madisyn Molina (1:33.23)
Event 20) Boys 100 Yard Backstroke
Winning time 58.02 (Victoria West)
2) Zane Garner (1:03.39)
Event 21) Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke
Winning time 1:09.08 (Victoria West)
2) Madison Evanicky (WHARTON 1:25.84)
3) Allison Evans (1:26.64)
Event 22) Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke
Winning time Gage Garner (1:06.29)
Event 23) Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
Winning time 3:58.92 (Victoria West)
2) Morgan Pierce, Camryn Jansky, Grace Evans, Margaret Evans (4:16.24)
Event 24) Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
Winning time) Conner Williams Zane Garner, Reid Williams, Gage Garner (3:37.03)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.