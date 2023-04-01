Long Distance Runners

East Bernard senior Colby Kurtz shakes the hands of the Cantu family following him winning the 3,200-meter run at the Ricebird Relays earlier this season. Kurtz last season made it to state in the 3,200-meter run.

The El Campo Ladybird track relay team is speedy with their 4x100 and 4x200-meter relay teams the fastest in Wharton County. The 4x100 team this past week turned in a sub 50 second time. Ricebird junior Oliver Miles remains at the top of the leaderboard in the long jump and triple jump.

Below are the top three boys and girls athletes in each event and the relay leaders for all five schools. Boling, East Bernard and Louise will compete in district meets next week. El Campo and Wharton’s district meets will be the following week.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.