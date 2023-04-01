The El Campo Ladybird track relay team is speedy with their 4x100 and 4x200-meter relay teams the fastest in Wharton County. The 4x100 team this past week turned in a sub 50 second time. Ricebird junior Oliver Miles remains at the top of the leaderboard in the long jump and triple jump.
Below are the top three boys and girls athletes in each event and the relay leaders for all five schools. Boling, East Bernard and Louise will compete in district meets next week. El Campo and Wharton’s district meets will be the following week.
Boling - Chard Hayes - 10.83
Wharton - Jarad Newsome 11.48
Wharton - Raymond Hudson - 11.52
East Bernard - Chase Anderson - 23.73
El Campo - Quincy Thornton - 23.91
El Campo - La’Darian Lewis - 24.40
Wharton - Jacorric Allen - 48.57
Boling - Grant Gavranovic - 51.23
Wharton - Keilon Jackson - 53.83
Wharton - Kameron Mitchell - 1:59.69
East Bernard - Chris Kopecky - 2:01.44
Louise - Tony Martinez - 2:03.50
East Bernard - Colby Kurtz - 4:40.59
East Bernard - Chris Kopecky - 4:40.98
East Bernard - Colby Kurtz - 10:08
Louise - Tony Martinez - 10:34.75
East Bernard - Daniel Breitenwischer - 11:22
Boling - Tyler Eastep - 14.97
East Bernard - Malik Thomas - 15.61
Wharton - Kameron Mitchell - 40.00
East Bernard - Malik Thomas - 41.34
El Campo - JaMarion Lee - 42.44
El Campo - Oliver Miles - 20’-10.5”
Louise - Holden Watson - 20’
Boling - Tyler Eastep - 18’-9”
East Bernard - Ty Domel - 44-8”
El Campo - Steven Norman - 44’-4”
El Campo - Taylor Manrriquez - 42’-9”
East Bernard - Ty Domel - 123’-9”
East Bernard - Camden Fucik - 114’-8”
El Campo - Stephen Norman - 108’-2”
El Campo - Oliver Miles - 42’-9.5”
Boling - Tyler Eastep - 42’-7”
East Bernard - Anthony Robles - 40’-1.75”
East Bernard - Levi Mercier - 5’8”
Boling - Jaxson Urbanek - 5’8”
East Bernard - OJ Thomas - 5’8”
East Bernard - Randon Polak - 12’-6”
East Bernard - Clayton Kajkus - 10’-6”
East Bernard - Seth Morton - 10’
East Bernard - Malaya Thomas - 12.29
El Campo - Keona Wells - 12.53
El Campo - Tayanna Boston - 13.84
El Campo - Madison Holmes - 25.50
East Bernard - Malaya Thomas - 25.87
El Campo - Ja’Kaela Higgins - 28.06
East Bernard - Anna Witte - 1:07.86
El Campo - Calli Pardo- 1:09.44
East Bernard - Ashlynn Lemos - 2:31.38
Boling - Karli Horta - 2:42.87
Wharton - Bailey Lopez - 2:44.85
East Bernard - Ashlynn Lemos - 5:54.23
Boling - Karli Horta - 5:55.53
East Bernard - Lily Alexander - 6:08.35
East Bernard - Lilly Alexander - 13:32
East Bernard - Anne White - 13:33
East Bernard - Jasmine Munivez - 14:19
East Bernard - Bailey Leopold - 16.65
Boling - Morgan Krasucky - 17.64
Boling - Brooke West - 18.2
East Bernard - Bailey Leopold 48.47
East Bernard - Grace Wilcox - 51.53
El Campo - Riannah Miles - 52.71
El Campo - Madison Holmes - 17’-1”
East Bernard - Malaya Thomas - 15’-10.5”
Boling - Haley Fojtik - 15’-0.5”
Boling - Madison Malone - 38-4.5”
East Bernard - Brea Glover - 33’-4”
El Campo - Kendra Miller - 31’
East Bernard - Emma Logan - 101’-7”
Boling - Madison Malone - 106’-10”
East Bernard - Avery Scott - 86’
East Bernard - Lauryn Locke - 31’4”
Boling - Suri Weaver - 31’
Louise - Vandy Kocian - 28’-9”
El Campo - Adeline Hundl - 4’-10”
Boling - Brooke West - 4’-4”
East Bernard - Ashlynn Lemos - 4’6”
