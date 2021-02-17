The El Campo Ricebirds succumbed to the weather Saturday morning at home in a 2-nil loss to the Columbia Roughnecks.
With 18 mph gusts of wind Saturday morning, any soccer balls kicked into the air had no chance of finding their targets. Late in the second half with the game nil-nil, Columbia used a series of short touches on the ground to take the lead and hand El Campo the loss.
“Wind played a big factor. We couldn’t capitalize in the first half when we had the wind,” Ricebirds coach Matt Sohrt said. “They were able to punch a couple of goals in during the second half. Their offense does a really good job moving the ball around. For the most part, our defense played really well. (Our) offense had several shots on goal, but couldn’t find an opening.”
Adrian Vargas leads the Ricebirds with two goals in district. Gregorgy Metoyer and Sirapong Muanpet both have a goal each.
The loss is the second in a row for the Ricebirds (3-4-2) dropping them to fifth place in district
El Campo will get a chance to get back into the win column tomorrow night on the road against the Sweeny Bulldogs.
