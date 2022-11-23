Carson Whitington

The Buccaneers went 3-6 this past season, but Whitington helped them convert 94 percent of the teams’ extra points making 33 of 35 and Blinn went 50 percent in field goals.

Former El Campo Ricebird Carson Whitington has found success with the Blinn Buccaneers as the team’s snapper on field goals and punts. Whitington has been the field goal snapper for the full season and, in the final month of the season, took over as the punt snapper as well.

