Former El Campo Ricebird Carson Whitington has found success with the Blinn Buccaneers as the team’s snapper on field goals and punts. Whitington has been the field goal snapper for the full season and, in the final month of the season, took over as the punt snapper as well.
The Buccaneers went 3-6 this past season, but Whitington helped them convert 94 percent of the teams’ extra points making 33 of 35 and Blinn went 50 percent in field goals.
Whitington was one of six El Campo seniors last season who signed a national letter of intent to continue playing football on the next level.
The former Bird talked with the Leader-News to share some of his experiences about playing football on the next level. Below is a Q&A with Whitington.
L-N) What has been the biggest difference, in terms of the gameplay and or preparation, for you from high school football to college?
Whit) The biggest difference by far is the fans. It’s smaller scale than El Campo. Everyone in El Campo knew you were a Ricebird. When you did something good on the field.
People would come up to you in town and make a conversation about it with you for a few weeks. Now in JUCO you’re only known by your number by everyone except for family and family friends.
L-N) What was your welcome to college football moment for you?
Whit) My welcome to college football moment would have to be walking in the first day and nobody knew who you were. In high school, everybody knew everyone. We weren’t born brothers. But we were dang sure raised brothers. When you get recruited they know your name.
When you show up it takes a few weeks to know everyone and even longer for the coaches to learn your name. In a game, it would have to be when we were playing Cisco College and I snapped the field goal and dropped down to block and I was totally leveled by a defensive lineman who was every bit of 6’5” 325lbs. It definitely made me open my eyes to the fact that this is a whole new level.
L-N) What has been your favorite moment so far this season?
Whit) My favorite moment would have to be off the field. I have (made) a few really good friends Landon Remsing, Eric Teutsch, Griffen Kunk, Hayden Pfitzner and Aaron Brewer. They’re the closest things to brothers my age that I have. It doesn’t matter what time of day it is. We leave our dorm doors unlocked and we can walk in at any time if we need anything it’s as simple as walking down the hallway or downstairs.
It’s been a lot of fun building those brotherhoods on and off the field.
L-N) Is there anything you learned as a Ricebird that maybe has helped you this season in college?
Whit) The lesson that I’ve carried with me as a Ricebird is to face any challenge head-on. Grab the bull by the horns so to speak. Not to brag. When I got replaced on punt (team) at the beginning of the year it would have been easier to just let the guy carry the job without contention.
However. I remembered the hardships we faced as Ricebirds at times. We could have quit and we didn’t. We pushed. We worked relentlessly. I carried that work ethic over to college and it has benefited me tremendously.
L-N) What advice would you give to fellow Ricebirds thinking about playing college football next season or in the future?
Whit) I’d tell all the Ricebirds, don’t be afraid to go JUCO. JUCO is a hideout to really mature and master whatever position you’re playing. In my case long snapping.
JUCO is also a great place to learn. Professors know you by name. You’re not a number. You’re an actual student. My biggest class had 20 people. My biggest class now is 10. If you want to keep playing but might not be at your full potential, go JUCO. Don’t ever give up if you believe you can do it.
