For the second year in a row, El Campo ISD is offering all of its female athletes the chance to take part in summer workouts.
Female athletes in years past took advantage of open gyms, but they did not take part in the full workouts like the boys.
El Campo athletes from incoming middle schoolers through high school seniors will get sport-specific instruction over the summer while also working in the weight room and building their conditioning.
“It’s really important for us to have a really good summer. Last year we did on the boys and girls side and I know it was kind of new for a lot of people last year” El Campo Athletic Director Chad Worrell said. “I really felt like it set the tone going forward into a lot of sports and really allowed us to have a good athletic school year. We want to get everyone out, it starts next Monday.”
The boys and girls summer workouts will take place on June 6-9, June 13-16, June 20-23, June 27-30, July 11-14 and July 19-21. El Campo’s off dates with no workouts are July 4-7 and July 25-28.
Worrell is seeing a lot of interest in the workouts with early signups compared to last year.
“I think last year it was new and they didn’t really know what to expect,” Worrell said. “Maybe some kids didn’t realize the importance of it. They probably saw their friends go through the camp and come out a little bit stronger whether it be boys or girls, it’s catching on and everyone wants to be a part of it.”
The boys group will be split between high school and middle school. High school students will work out from 7 to 8:45 a.m.
Middle school students work out from 9 to 10:45 a.m.
Middle school and high school students will work out together from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
The cost for the summer workouts is $25 for the entire offseason. However, no El Campo athlete will be turned away because of cost.
The Ricebird and Ladybird athletes this year will get to use the school’s new weight room.
Athletes worked out in the old weight room underneath the bleachers with the new facilities still being built last year.
