Following a successful non-district schedule which saw the El Campo Ricebird dominate the competition, they will now turn to the part of their season that matters, district.
During the Ricebirds 4-0 start to the year, they’ve beaten teams by a score of 128 to 33. However, District 13 4A D1 is a whole other beast El Campo will try to conquer starting Friday on the road with the Needville Bluejays.
Week five’s task will be stopping Needville senior running back Ashton Stredick (committed verbally to play for Princeton). In his career, he’s wreaked havoc to opposing teams running for 3,946 yards in just over two seasons of play.
“He’s just all-around good,” senior quarterback Clay Jung said. “He can make plays when they need to be made. If he sees a (hole) he’s going to hit it (hard).”
Jung last year, was a linebacker and was one of the many Ricebirds who attempted to take Stredick down. Stredick, in two games against El Campo, has scored nine touchdowns and has carried the ball for 461 yards.
In the 2018 game, the Bluejays ran non-stop over the Ricebirds piling up 532 yards. Junior middle linebacker Kaden Alcalais, first varsity game was against Needville last year.
“We’ve had some huge improvements (tackling),” Alcalais said. “We’ve worked on it for a long time now. I think we’ll be a lot better this year.”
Stredick, like last year, is leading the district in rushing with 631 yards so far this season. But he’s not the only danger offensively that the Ricebirds will have to worry about. Needville is also leading the district in passing, behind junior quarterback Trevor Baker, who’s thrown for 699 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Last week, the Ricebirds got a taste of a team similar to Needville in Wharton who ran the ball effectively and, when given time, was able to complete passes.
“It was a great test for us,” Ricebirds Head Coach Wayne Condra said. “It (gave) us an idea of some areas that we need to concentrate on for this week. Needville’s got a tremendous offense. We’ve got to be good in all facets.”
Needville currently owns a two-game winning streak over the Ricebirds.
El Campo might be the same running team that Needville has always faced, but they are different this season.
Through four games this season, the offense is running the ball for 321 yards a game, which is up 100 yards a game from last year. The running game is led by the district’s second-leading rusher, sophomore full back Johntre Davis, who’s carried the ball for 533 yards and seven touchdowns.
El Campo running backs will have to be alert Friday night. Against the Tigers, they had three fumbles and, Needville’s opponents have had 12 this season, however, the Bluejays have only been able to grab two of them.
With the strong running game this season, passing the ball hasn’t really been a factor so far.
If El Campo does try to air the ball out against Needville, Jung will have to be cautious as the Bluejays have nine interceptions on the season.
The Ricebirds feel this season they have become a much better team which will make Friday’s road game a good test to see just how far they’ve come.
“I think we have a little bit more of that drive (this year), that want too. I think it’s going to take us places,” Jung said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.