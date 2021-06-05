The Louise Hornets final two seven-on-seven games ended with losses against schools in higher classifications Tuesday night in Tidehaven.
The 2A Hornets lost to 4A Bay City and 3A Tidehaven, but managed to stay in the games despite their smaller roster.
The defense allowed touchdowns but incoming sophomore defensive back Trey Drozd had a couple of pass breakups and two interceptions. The offense against Tidehaven found the endzone twice with incoming junior Roy Arrambide catching both touchdown passes from incoming sophomore quarterback Tayveon Kimble. Incoming sophomore Holden Watson had a big 30-yard catch over the middle between two Tidehaven defenders on one touchdown drive.
“I think every time we’ve come out we’ve improved,” Louise athletic director Joe Bill said. “Kids played better, even when bigger schools rolled through and gave us hard times, but I think overall it helped us. We’ve really gained a lot of experience in just being able to compete.”
The Hornets won’t compete against another school until they put the shoulder pads and helmets on later in the year when they start scrimmaging.
LOUISE
SUMMER WORKOUTS
Hornet and Lady Hornet athletes Monday will start the Louise ISD offseason workout program. Unlike last year, Louise will mix in baseball and softball sport-specific instruction along with football, basketball and volleyball.
“In order for us to be successful, it starts now,” Bill said. “We’ve got to stay involved as much as we can.”
The boys and girls workouts will be Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for incoming seventh through incoming seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.