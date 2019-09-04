The Rice Consolidated Raiders knew their schedule was tough to start the year. After a week one loss to the East Bernard Brahmas, it won’t get easier. The Raiders will see another team who made a deep playoff run last year when they travel Friday to take on the Tidehaven Tigers.
The Tigers last year lost in the fourth round of the playoffs against East Bernard.
The game Friday will pit two teams with different styles. The Raiders will look to stop senior dual-threat quarterback Blake Garcia who raked up 1,000 yards on the ground and nearly 1,000 through the air. The Raiders ground and pound attack will look to make up for their week one loss.
The Raiders offense was stymied with East Bernard as they only churned out 190 yards of offense. When they played Tidehaven last year in week two the offense broke out with 312 yards of offense between rushing and receiving. At home last year, it was the Raiders who came out on top with a close win four-point win.
If the Raiders offense that’s still breaking in some skill position players this season can burst out like the team did last year with Tidehaven they might be able to make the bus ride back home a happy one.
In week three the Raiders will return home when they play Hallettsville.
