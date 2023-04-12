Scored

El Campo sophomore Bradyn Korenek sprints towards home plate after a clutch hit from fellow sophomore James Dorotik against Bellville at home last week. The Ricebirds followed this game with a win over Navasota Friday night.

The El Campo Ricebirds added a game of distance between them and Bellville after defeating the Navasota Rattlers 7-1 on the road Friday night.

The game took nearly 24 hours to complete after getting suspended due to weather on Thursday before the first pitch. Back in Navasota Friday night, the Ricebirds wasted no time grabbing their second win in a row.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.