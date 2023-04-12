The El Campo Ricebirds added a game of distance between them and Bellville after defeating the Navasota Rattlers 7-1 on the road Friday night.
The game took nearly 24 hours to complete after getting suspended due to weather on Thursday before the first pitch. Back in Navasota Friday night, the Ricebirds wasted no time grabbing their second win in a row.
Navasota nearly took the lead early, loading the bases with two outs. Ricebird senior Brock Rod regrouped and grabbed a swinging strikeout, his third punch out the inning to end the threat.
El Campo senior Konner Ewing started the offense for the Ricebirds with a one out single. Fellow senior Bryce Rasmussen walked to put two runners on. Navasota got a flyout to center, putting them an out away from escaping with no damage. El Campo sophomore Lane Schulz came up with the clutch hit, doubling to left, plating both Ricebirds. El Campo ended the inning grabbing three more scores on a pair of Rattler errors.
Navasota grabbed their only score in the bottom of the fourth inning with an error, scoring a Rattler who walked earlier in the frame.
Rasmussen drove in the final score of the game in the top of the sixth, scoring senior Kyle Barosh who singled to lead off the inning.
Rod, Barosh and Rasmussen combined to toss a seven-inning three-hitter with 13 strikeouts between them led by Rod’s seven.
El Campo is 5-3 in district play. They are one win in front of Bellville and a win behind Sealy for second place with four district games remaining.
Following a loss to Bellville, the El Campo Ladybirds dropped to 12th in 4A and are second in their district.
The East Bernard Brahmarettes have climbed 13th in 3A and are undefeated in district.
The Boling Bulldogs rose to 20th in 3A and are undefeated in district.
