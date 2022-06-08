The Ladybirds’ summer workout has grown since last season, inching closer to 100 athletes between incoming seventh-graders through incoming seniors.
This is only the second year El Campo has had girls workouts. Years previous, the girls could take part in open gyms and practice volleyball and basketball. The offseason workouts now help the Ladybirds become better individual athletes.
El Campo had 85 Ladybirds come for the second day of the offseason workout program Tuesday at Ricebird Stadium.
“It starts with the kids, it’s their program. It starts with them buying in and the older kids mentoring the younger kids and telling them, this is the Ladybird way. We come out, we’re excited, we work hard and have fun. It’s been exciting to see it grow,” El Campo coach Chrissy Worrell said.
Worrell noted the older girls will organize the lines together for workouts, which didn’t happen last year, a sign they’ve become more accustomed to the offseason program.
“They came out nervous, not knowing what to expect (last year),” Worrell said. “This year you can tell they’ve bought it. I was so excited to see (the kids). They were excited to see their coaches and be here. You can tell the culture shift. They come out and work hard. Our high school girls are really motivating the younger kids and showing them how to do things.”
The Ladybirds rotated through five different workout stations, working on agility, conditioning and core strengthing.
The middle school and high school girls all worked together taking over half of the football field with the middle school boys filling the other half of the field.
The final drill of the day was a relay race called rock, tree and bridge which involved the girls running around, jumping over or climbing under their teammates. The girls will get more strength training in the weight room today as they continue building back up to everyday workouts in the new gym. Middle school athletes aren’t as used to working with weights as the older girls and will need more training.
“We’ve just been doing a lot of body weight stuff and form,” Worrell said. “Making sure the mechanics are good before we add any weight to them.”
Due to the high numbers across the program, the Ladybirds will be moving their workouts up a half-hour to 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. so they can spend more time in the weight room by themselves.
Between cross country workouts early in the morning and boys and girls workouts, the Ricebirds had more than 300 athletes show up on the first day of the offseason program.
